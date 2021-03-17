Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Bayern Munich player Thomas Muller said that he is not preoccupied with the discussion currently taking place in Germany regarding the future of the “Manshafts” team, after the departure of coach Joachim Loew after Euro 2020, which will be held from June 11 to July 11 next.

In statements to German journalists, he added: It is not at all concerned for me to know who comes to replace the Luf in the position, and this matter does not concern me at all. Rather, I care most about what the “Manshafts” can offer in the tournament, and his success in achieving it.

He said, “I have not yet formed an idea regarding the issue of Loew’s replacement, as it is not the most important thing to me. Success in the Euro and raising its cup is more important than a thousand times the preoccupation from now with Loew’s successor.”

It is noteworthy that Loew spent 15 years at the helm of the German national team, but he faced violent criticism since his humiliating exit from the first round of the “group stage” of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Thomas Muller has not been called up for the national team since November 2018, when he reached the 100th match with the «Manshafet», as well as Loew did not include the stars Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels at the time, but he announced earlier that the door is open for these three to return to the national team in the near future.

Kaiser Franz Beckenbauer had nominated his distinguished student Luther Matthews to succeed Love as coach of “The Machines”. The name of Hansi Flick, the current coach of Bayern Munich, who worked as an assistant to Luff in “Euro 2008” and “Euro 2012”, and also in the “World Cup” was also mentioned. 2010 in South Africa, and also the 2014 World Cup, which won its title in Brazil, but in turn announced his adherence to the completion of his contract with the «Bavarian».