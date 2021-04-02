Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller said that he believed the team was ready for the upcoming confrontation against its closest competitor, Leipzig, tomorrow (Saturday) in the twenty-seventh stage of the German football (Bundesliga), despite the absence of striker Robert Lewandowski from the ranks of Bayern.

Mueller said in statements published on the Bayern Munich website today (Friday): It is not easy when our best goalscorer and such a wonderful personality are absent, but this is the challenge in professional work and there is nothing new in that.

He added: We still have very good attacking options and diversity in the formation, stressing that Bayern not only has one highly qualified player, but he also has many.

Lewandowsks will miss tomorrow’s match, after suffering a knee injury last Sunday, during the match in which the Polish national team beat Andorra 3-0 in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Lewandowski, who is the Bundesliga top scorer with 35 goals, will be absent for four weeks, and will also miss Bayern in his matches against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, defending champions Bayern Munich are four points ahead of the second-placed Leipzig.

“If we do win, it will be a clear indication of our path to the title,” Mueller said.