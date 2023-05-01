Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich captain Thomas Mueller expressed his confidence that the team would win the Bundesliga title for the eleventh consecutive season.

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the league again, after beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Sunday, and is one point ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who had tied 1-1 with Bochum on Friday evening. There are only four stages left until the end of the season, which is witnessing the strongest competition for the title in more than ten years.

Bayern Munich will play its next league match against Werder Bremen next Saturday, while Dortmund will meet Wolfsburg on Sunday evening.

Bayern Munich won yesterday’s match against Hertha Berlin with two clean goals scored by Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman in the 69th and 79th minutes.

“We are back,” Mueller said in remarks after the match. “Now we will win the title.”

Mueller, who wears the team’s captaincy in the absence of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer until the end of the season due to a broken leg, started yesterday’s match on the bench, and Joshua Kimmich wore the captaincy and made both goals for the team.

Bayern Munich, coached by coach Thomas Tuchel, won the match yesterday after four matches without any victory in the German League and the Champions League.

“We’ve taken a step forward, and we need to go four more,” Mueller said.

Criticism was raised against the decision to dispense with Julian Nagelsmann and appoint Tuchel as his successor, after Bayern Munich recently exited the Champions League and German Cup competitions and lost 1-3 to Mainz in the league, which gave Borussia Dortmund the opportunity to grab the top spot in the league.

Despite Bayern Munich’s return to the fore, pressure remains on Oliver Kahn, CEO of Bayern Munich, and Oliver Kahn is still likely to face more criticism due to the change of coaching staff and the decision to go through the season without signing a prominent striker after Robert Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona.

When asked about Oliver Kahn’s rumors indicating the possibility of his dismissal at the end of the season, the former Bayern goalkeeper said: “My focus at the present time is not on such discussions, but only on the German League championship.”

