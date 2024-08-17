Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Severe storms in the Alpine region. Heavy rain floods towns and roads are blocked by mudslides. Tyrol and Lower Austria were particularly affected.

St. Anton – Over 90 operations in Tyrol, hundreds in Lower Austria. The fire brigades in the Alpine region had their hands full during the night of Saturday (17 August) due to severe storms. Thunderstorms with heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides.

“It looks bad”: St. Anton in Tirol flooded during storm – water sweeps away three cars

Dramatic weather scenes, especially on the Arlberg in western Austria. The municipality of St. Anton, also known as the “cradle of alpine skiing,” was deeply under water. Several streams had overflowed their banks, cellars and garages were flooded. According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung, there was also a massive mudslide at the Jungbrunntobel. “It looks bad,” Mayor Helmut Mall told the paper.

The situation was also bad on the banks of the Rosanna. Here, the water rushed over a parking lot and swept away at least three cars. Pictures show the fire brigade pulling the vehicles out of the raging brown river using a lifting platform.

Landslide blocks important connection in Tyrol: Arlberg federal road closed for hours

A mudslide swept across the Arlberg federal road (B197) near St. Anton on Friday evening at around 7 p.m. In several places, mudslides blocked the important access road on the Tyrolean side near St. Anton. The good news: No one was apparently injured in the landslides, some of which were severe.

The bad news for drivers on Friday: The B197 had to be closed between St. Christoph and Alpe Rauz. Because the Arlberg tunnel is also currently closed, both connections from Vorarlberg to Tyrol on the Arlberg were closed. Diversions were only possible over a large area via the Lech Valley or via Germany. “The closure will last for several hours,” the tourism association announced on Friday evening. There is no new information, but as can be seen on the Tyrol state webcam, traffic seems to be moving again.

Floods in Austria: Heavy rain hits Hollabrunn district – folk festival evacuated

In Lower Austria, the district of Hollabrunn was hit particularly hard. Weather.at reported that a severe storm broke out here around 7 p.m. 80 millimeters of rain in a very short time.

The district fire brigade command reports over 100 operations involving around 50 fire brigades. Streets were closed and two emergency trains were alerted. According to the fire brigade, the water in Hollabrunn was one meter high in places.

In addition, the “Augustwiesn” folk festival is currently taking place in Hollabrunn. The event was evacuated on Friday and visitors were accommodated in the town hall. (moe)