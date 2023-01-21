Liverpool and Chelsea tied 0-0 in a match in which both deserved to score at least one goal, but bad luck and the good performance of both defenses prevented spectators from enjoying a single goal. Both are very far from the fight for European places after a tie that tastes like little, very little.
Today at 90min we wanted to bring out the positive aspect of this duel between Liverpool and Chelsea, and the cat in the water has been taken by the team led by Graham Potter. The key to this positive detail lies in a name: Mikhailo Mudryk. Great debut.
He has had more than half an hour to show what he can contribute to the London team, and boy has he done it. He has called a lot of balls, especially from the foot, and has shown Anfield that he has a unique ability to improve play through both diagonal and vertical driving. He is a player who, from the moment he receives the ball, focuses on the opponent’s goal. He has eyes for no other place, and Chelsea needed such a player.
Now comes the million dollar question, what is your fit with Raheem Sterling?
It seems complicated that they can play together since it is popular knowledge that Sterling drops a lot of level when he lies on the right side. João Félix, Sterling and Mudryk will fight for a starting position on the left side. Will all three play together? What about Havertz? We will know in the coming weeks.
This Chelsea and this Liverpool will have to improve many things to re-engage in the fight for the European places. We’ll see if it gives time to either team.
#Mudryks #hopeful #Chelsea #debut #star #born #Stamford #Bridge
Leave a Reply