But the long series of injuries does not end: the Ukrainian stopped at half-time, then Broja (who scored the second goal) and Moises Caicedo went down in the final

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato – LONDON

Chelsea needed it. Of a victory, after a month of abstinence in September. Of a goal, after three games without scoring, and that the one who scored was Mykhailo Mudryk, a Ukrainian paid 100 million euros by Shakhtar last January and so far a mysterious object. The 2-0 over Fulham, the Blues’ second victory of the season, would be considered a turning point if it weren’t for the fact that in the end one of Chelsea’s toughest opponents at the start of this season won anyway: injuries. Because Mudryk remained in the locker room at half-time, Armando Broja also stopped in the 65th minute, making it 2-0 just 82 seconds after the Ukrainian’s goal and making his first start in 10 months, and Moises Caicedo also stopped in the final. Chelsea have an injury list (to which are added the suspended Malo Gusto and Nicolas Jackson) long enough to be able to build a complete squad: other players out is the last thing Pochettino needs. Above all because the one at Craven Cottage was the most convincing match of the season. See also WRC | Acropolis Rally, SS13: Neuville closes in the lead. 1-2-3 Hyundai

the keys — Despite the injury scare, Chelsea at Fulham showed how much untapped potential they still have. Mudryk was uncatchable before stopping on the left, Broja made a lot of movement in the middle but the best was Cole Palmer, always in control of the game even starting from the outside right, a 21 year old full of ideas and readings forged by his apprenticeship at City in Guardiola. In defense, a spectacular game from Levi Colwill, who triggered the first goal, with Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo practically flawless in the middle (50th in the Premier League), a duo of central defenders costing over 250 million euros and well supported by Conor Gallagher. The Blues are still far from being a finished product, but after Wednesday’s Carabao Cup victory against Brighton this success in the derby against Fulham is another convincing step forward. If there weren’t injuries, obviously, especially that of Mudryk, who with his talent and speed on the left is one of the keys for Chelsea to rise to the next level. The Blues rise to 8 in the standings and catch up with Fulham, who stop after two games in which they kept a clean sheet. Silva’s team was put on the ropes in the first half (5th game out of 7 without a goal in the opening 45 minutes), in the second half they played much better but didn’t do enough to get back into the match. See also Juve, burned 1 billion on the stock market in almost 3 years. And watch out for Consob

the match — Chelsea broke their goal drought by scoring twice in 82 seconds: in the 18th minute Mudryk, splendidly served by Colwill, scored his first goal in a Blues shirt; in the 19th minute Broja with a bit of luck doubles the lead after a bad mistake by Ream. The Blues play better and start the second half ahead 2-0, with Maatsen replacing Mudryk. In the 65th minute, with Fulham increasingly determined but immediately after a sensational post hit by Maatsen, Pochettino was also forced to stop Broja, who limped off and was replaced by Sterling. In the 77th minute, Lukic was blocked by Sanchez with his feet, the best opportunity to get back into the game. And Chelsea takes the derby. And the signs of encouragement he needed so much. Injuries aside.