Mykhailo Mudryk’s move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea will net the Ukrainian club a good 100 million euros in fixed income and bonuses. A crazy collection for the Ukrainian club whose owner is the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov who today, according to reports from the BBC, announced the donation of “one billion grivnias”, around 24 million euros, from Chelsea for “the forces national armies and the families of soldiers and victims”, in particular with the “Heart of Azovstal” project, aimed at “helping the defenders of Mariupol and the families of fallen soldiers”.