Doctors believe hormonal problem Mudassar told the British website Daily Mail, ‘I consider my stature to be God, but the doctor has called it a hormonal problem. I can run fast because of my length and I can become the fastest ganja in the world.

The primary school was 6 feet tall, the shoe size is 23.5. Mudassar said that his height in the primary school was 6 feet. He told that his shoe size is 23.5 and due to the tall height, he is unable to drive the car. He told the Daily Mail, ‘I started training 7 months ago. Due to the epidemic, it stopped in the middle. Hopefully, I will become the longest bowler in the world to play international cricket.

Irfan has played 7 feet 1 inch tall in the World Cup 7-foot-1-inch paceman Mohammad Irfan has played for Pakistan. Irfan did well during the World Cup played in 2015. He has been out of the Pakistan team for some time. In his career so far, he has taken 10 wickets in Tests, 83 in ODIs and 16 wickets in T20 International.

Mudassar Gujjar, 7 feet 6 inches tall, has been included in the Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars in its development program. He is expected to play in the PSL.