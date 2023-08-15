Mud tsunami on Bardonecchia (Turin): damage for at least 10 million

The first estimate of the damage caused by the mud tsunami that hit Bardonecchia (Turin), in the Upper Susa Valley, amounts to at least 10 million euros. Meanwhile, the city has been opened to those who have hotel reservations or who have reserved lunch or dinner for August 15th.

Bardonecchia: Ferragosto of work to return to normality

Mid-August at work today in Bardonecchia, to return to normal soon after the flooding of the Frejus stream two days ago. The cleaning of streets and buildings affected by the flood wave continues throughout the city. From today, entry to Bardonecchia via the highway is also permitted for owners of second homes as well as those who have a hotel or restaurant reservation for mid-August lunch and dinner. Statale 24 is still closed to private traffic and can only be traveled by vehicles that are operating. On Thursday, like every week, the Borgo Vecchio market will take place. The only prescription, due to the modified entrance road, access will be possible only for vehicles with a height not exceeding 3.40 meters. “There still remain – explain the municipal administration – several critical issues, which we are trying to resolve as soon as possible, as regards the water supply, especially in the lower area of ​​the town”. This morning a second tanker was positioned in Piazza Statuto, after the one present yesterday in Piazza De Gasperi. The toll-free number 800060060 of Smat – the company that manages the water cycle in the metropolitan city of Turin – remains active for reporting. Smat also provides 10-litre bottles of drinking water which will be distributed by the Red Cross to private individuals and structures who will make a specific request to the toll-free number. The toll-free number set up by the Red Cross, 800933388, is also active to signal different needs. A new CoC meeting is scheduled for 12.30

