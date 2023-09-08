Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

A severe storm raged in Greece. Several villages were flooded and many people are stuck. There have already been seven deaths.

Athens – The year 2023 is a year of disasters for Greece. After Rhodes was already the victim of severe fires, a severe storm is now flooding numerous villages on the Greek mainland. Already 2000 people had to be rescued, many are still waiting for liberation. There have already been seven deaths and more victims are feared.

Incredible masses of water in Greece: cities and villages flooded

From Monday to Thursday, a severe storm hit the popular holiday destination and flooded entire towns and villages. In some cases, 700 liters of water per square meter came down in less than 24 hours. The storm ended on Friday. Nevertheless, numerous people are still stuck, the full extent will only become apparent.

A video circulating on Facebook shocks people and shows the full extent of the incredible amounts of rain. The village of Metamorfosi is completely under muddy water. Only roofs and treetops protrude from the muddy broth. The village is like a lake. The author of the post writes: “We fought, but it was impossible.”

Storm low in Greece: People are stuck on higher ground

Numerous people climbed to higher levels to save themselves from the water masses. This was reported by the Greek news site protothema.gr. Rescue efforts are now focused on rescuing these people. Helicopters and army boats are used. A concerned woman describes how 100 people are stuck on a hill. “We have been forgotten, we need help,” she explains.

The village of Metamorfosi was almost entirely swallowed up by the floodwaters. © Screenshot/Facebbok @Νταβατζικος Αγγελος

Older people have never experienced such a situation either. 104-year-old Stavroula Brazioti, who was taken from the village of Piniada, told ERTnews: “I’ve seen wars and famine, but never anything like this.” Parts of Turkey have also been affected by the extreme rainfall. The reason for the heavy rainfall lies in the Omega weather conditions, which cause summer temperatures in Germany. (dpa/AK)