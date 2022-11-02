settlers of San Antonio Tecomitl in Milpa Alta they pay homage to their deceased with mud sculptures on their tombs, with designs alluding to skulls, xoloitzcuintles, crosses, bread of the dead and gods, such as Quetzalcóatl or Mictlantecuhtli.

30 kilometers from the center of Mexico City, this tradition has lived for generations in the original families of this town.

However, they have been taking place for 60 years in the San Antonio cemetery, which is made up of earth to be able to make the sculptures.

Hardly any grave has a tombstone, only a cross with the name and year of birth and death of the deceased, so the rest of the year the color of the place is one, but 1 and 2 light up orange and purple from the ornamental flowers.

Construction work begins up to five days before the celebration of Day of the Dead, since the earth must be strained to leave it very fine and to be able to manipulate it with water.

Many of the most elaborate sculptures, such as that of the Constantine family, begin in mid-October, since they usually have volume, height and even colors.

This has earned them in past years winning first and third place in a contest organized by the town for being the most original and striking tombs, as well as representing some legend or mythical being of the place.

“This is the tomb of my wife’s paternal grandparents. They are originally from Tecomitl, and we used to come and decorate, make some simple figures,” said César Hernández.

“For five years now, we had the curiosity to do more elaborate things and participate in the contest. It was a need to show the people our traditions“.

César and his wife designed the figure of Quetzalcóatl and Mictlantecuhtli, which represents life and death, and they came to sculpt these gods over the weekend, with the intention of offering their grandparents the best figure in the world. Pantheon.

According to these artisans, the life of these mud figures can be a year and the idea is to leave them until they disappear.

“It is to honor their minority and, above all, to maintain our traditions. Our pantheon is very peculiar, during the year it is land and nothing else, but this year it is a work of art,” said Saúl Jiménez.

