A rainwater damming system in Nova Lima, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, overflowed and a large amount of mud invaded BR-040 this morning (8). The road was blocked on the spot. According to the Minas Gerais Fire Department, no one died and, for now, there is no need to evacuate communities.

“Due to the amount of rainwater, which was directed to the site, this structure overflowed. And that water ended up reaching the region of the BR-040, which remains closed in that vicinity due to the amount of water,” said firefighter spokesman Lieutenant Pedro Aihara.

According to him, there is no imminent structural risk and the Fire Department is already in contact with the Vallourec company, responsible for the structure.

In a note, Vallourec informed that “there was an overflow of a dike located at the Pau Branco Mine, in Nova Lima. It’s not a dam breach.” According to the company, teams are working on site.

