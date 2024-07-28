Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

The town of Pfitsch in South Tyrol was hit by storms on Saturday evening (27 July). © Montage: Volunteer Fire Department Kematen-Pfitsch/Facebook

Once again, a violent storm has hit South Tyrol: in the Italian village of Pfitsch, there were mud floods, overflowing streams and destroyed bridges on Saturday.

Pfitsch – Heavy storms hit the village of Pfitsch in Italy on Saturday evening (27 July). The village, located in the South Tyrolean part of the Wipptal, was affected by flooding and mudslides. At times, two farms were completely cut off from the outside world. The fire brigade was called out several times.

Severe storms in Italy: Thunderstorms in South Tyrol cause mud floods and destroyed bridges

Intense rainfall led to dangerous mudslides in Pfitsch, also known as mudslides. “Local heavy thunderstorms led to several fire service operations in Pfitsch on Saturday evening,” confirmed the volunteer fire service of the town of Kematen on Sunday on Facebook. Rivers overflowed their banks and swept away two bridges, according to the Italian news portal RaiNews reported.

The power supply to several houses was temporarily interrupted, but was reportedly restored on Sunday. Two farms were also isolated due to the flooding. Access to a farm cut off from the outside world was possible again on Sunday, said the fire chief of Kematen, Florian Rainer. RaiNewsThe other house will probably remain cut off, it was said. Clean-up work is currently underway.

Mudslides in Italy: Record rainfall in South Tyrol causes damage – extraordinary finds uncovered

In recent weeks, Italy has experienced severe storms and exceptionally heavy rainfallOnly about a month ago, a mudslide caused severe damage in South Tyrol. A combination of melting snow and continuous rainfall devastated the mountaineering village of Campill.

The heavy rainfall in South Tyrol not only brought destruction, but also led to an unexpected discovery: the rain in the Alps uncovered extraordinary fossils, which noticeably advanced the work of a research team in the Dolomites.