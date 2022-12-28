Captain ginger He shakes off his muddy khakis, puts one foot on the trunk of a fallen tree, and adjusts the rifle again. The effort is useless. The forest is caked with mud. To the right and to the left, violent explosions shake the wild grove of the Holy Mountains, on the road to Kremina, one of the Lugansk bastions —in the east of the country— occupied by Russia in April, in the early stages of the invasion . “They don’t give us a break, but we don’t give them either,” agrees the Ukrainian captain. The pine forests that border the vicinity of the Siverski Donets River are the scene of one of the most crucial battles of attrition in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine. A classic struggle, of ups and downs and trenches, of assault groups and ambushes among the undergrowth and mud in the heart of Donbas —the punished eastern Ukraine— where every meter counts and the days seem like months.

Hiding in trenches dug into the ground, among the tall, scrawny pines, in small tents or simply huddling in holes in the ground, Kremlin forces occupy part of the Holy Mountains National Park and groves better known as the Yampil forests. “They want to advance and retake Yampil and Limán. Their commanders keep sending out soldiers and recruits like packs of cockroaches. And so we crushed them, like insects ”, murmurs Captain Ginger (ginger, in English), ruddy like his nickname, square chest and calloused fingers.

Captain Ginger’s 5th Assault Brigade and other Ukrainian forces are fighting this grueling battle to push the Russian troops out of the woods, where they have mapped out their own positions. Their aim is to advance on two fronts: from the east towards Kremina and from the north towards Svatove, an axis that would give kyiv’s forces a valuable geographical and logistical foothold to march towards Lisichansk and Severodonetsk. Russia conquered these cities in the Lugansk region in June and July after fierce fighting and a brutal siege, and after the loss of Kherson on the Black Sea, they represent two of the Kremlin’s greatest achievements in a war that has entered its eleventh month.

Two Ukrainian soldiers, on the Donbas front. MARIA R. SAHUQUILLO

The Ukrainian counter-offensive towards the Kremina-Svatove line, on which the kyiv army has placed some of its best troops, began in the autumn. Now, with the muddy terrain more compacted and fueled by intelligence and satellite image evidence that Russian troops had strengthened their positions and were preparing to launch renewed offensives at various points, Ukrainian forces have toughened up and streamlined their operations. While half the world celebrates the Christmas holidays, bushinka, a tall military man, puffs on a cigarette in an abandoned roof, blown up by a missile. His nickname means pearl in Ukrainian, smiles the soldier, with mild manners and accurate words, before entering the grove, partly mined, that he has learned to know almost like the back of his hand.

The situation in the area is “difficult and painful,” said the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, in his daily video speech on Monday night, which has become the daily and essential war report for thousands of people seeking cryptic signs in his words, as in his message for Christian Christmas, in which he spoke of a bright star above the Kremina sky. “The occupiers are using all the resources available to them – and those are significant resources – to make any progress,” the Ukrainian leader said. Fighting is intense towards the Kremina stronghold. On the nearby roads that surround the grove, military ambulances stand guard every few meters.

At the side of a vehicle covered in camouflage netting that resembles dirty leaves and pieces of dirt, Captain Ginger and his men watch the dilapidated track that leads into that gray area, no man’s land, that the country has become. forest. An armored car with a trailer carrying a gigantic piece of rust-colored steel limps along the precarious road, littered with potholes, stones and remains of artillery fire. Kremlin forces have demolished overnight one of the pontoon bridges that provided passage over the river. Now the forward task is to build another floating track between the sustained shelling.

Despite the stoppage of the bridge, the Ukrainian army has managed to recover 1.5 kilometers of those forests in recent days and is advancing towards the occupied Kremina, says Sergi Haidai, governor of the Lugansk region. “We have ruined the offensive plans of the occupying forces. Things are going well”, launches the politician in an interview.

Russia maintains control of almost the entirety of the Lugansk region, and Haidai, nicknamed Ronin (like the wandering samurai, the wandering man), in the Kremlin’s target from the first days of the invasion, when he refused to collaborate with Russia, he moves with his bulletproof vest in an armored van from here to there in Donbas, the an area that Russia says it wants to liberate with a rain of mortars, Grad and Huracán missiles, and in which it wants to change the course of a war that has not gone according to plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Members of the Ukrainian army fighting to retake the Kremina stronghold, occupied by Russia in the early stages of the invasion. MARIA R. SAHUQUILLO

Winter, though mild this year on the rolling slopes and in the mines of Donbas, has underpinned the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The material has also changed the course of the battle in the forests, says Yara, a soldier dedicated to military intelligence functions, who meanders through the area. The thin young woman, with hair woven into dozens of small braids, explains that not only something as “obvious” as the weapons that the Western allies have provided kyiv are being decisive; so are other supporting elements. “Before, we moved in old tanks that could break down at the worst moment, as we have unfortunately experienced, or in Mitsubishi vehicles, and even in delivery vans,” she says. “We now have MaxxPro vehicles and Hummers,” she notes.

On the other side, pushing an offensive with which they try to reach the Siverski Donets river at various points, Russia has deployed a heterogeneous but numerous force: professional soldiers, recruits, mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner company and prisoners recruited as military contractors in prisons. russian. After the setbacks of recent months, the Kremlin has focused primarily on Donbas, where before the full-scale invasion, trench fighting and fixed positions between the Ukrainian army and separatist forces from Donetsk and Lugansk, after which He had hidden himself, he had spent eight years with hardly any ups and downs.

Private Bushinka says that in the area most of the Russian assault groups are well equipped and trained. Especially the soldiers and mercenaries. In the bloody war of attrition in the forests of the Holy Mountains, Moscow uses groups of tanks, sustained barrages of artillery – although different reports ensure that the Kremlin army has had ammunition supply problems in recent days – and assault brigades that They release in waves. And they alternate, sometimes the first outposts are “cannon fodder”: recruits, prisoners without training, says soldier Yara. On other occasions, those who launch are mercenaries and soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces try to advance, in a non-stop dance. Analysts say the battle on the Kremina-Svatove line may depend on the course of the war in Donbas during the winter. A fight that also beats a decisive chapter on the nearby front, in the city of Bakhmut, besieged by Putin’s troops, where the bloody fights are already taking place street to street and kyiv troops are trying to resist. Regaining control of the Kremina-Svatove axis would allow Ukraine to split forces storming Bakhmut, the city the Ukrainian army is seeking to turn into a fortress. “This is what this war is like,” says the Bushinka soldier, “slow, nasty, exhausting. But it is our land and it is worth everything”.

Two soldiers walk along a muddy path on the Donbas frontline. MARIA R. SAHUQUILLO

