By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro said this Friday that there will be no repeat of January 8, when the headquarters of the Three Powers were invaded and vandalized in Brasília, because the Armed Forces will anticipate to prevent this, by highlighting that there was no direct involvement of the institution –but eventually of individual elements– in the violent acts.

“I have no doubt that another one like that will not happen, because the Armed Forces will anticipate it”, said Múcio, in a quick interview after participating in a meeting at the Planalto Palace with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the commanders of the three Forces and entrepreneurs in which, according to him, acts of vandalism were not discussed and it dealt with industry investments in the area of ​​national defense.

PUNISHMENT OF MILITARY

The Minister of Defense stated that, although the actions of January 8 were not the main theme of the meeting, there will be punishment if the participation of military personnel in the violent acts is proven. Múcio exempted the Armed Forces from direct involvement in the acts, but attributed it to individual actions.

The comment was made about previous speeches by Lula who demanded punishment for members of the Armed Forces who were involved.

“We welcome (Lula’s speech) and the military are aware and agree that we are going to take measures. Evidently, in the heat of emotion, we need to be careful that this trial, these accusations are fair so that the sentences are fair, but everything will be provided in time”, he said.

“I understand that there was no direct involvement of the Armed Forces, but if any element had personal involvement it will be investigated”, he reinforced.