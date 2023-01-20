Deputy elected criticized the minister’s statements about the presence of friends and family in a camp at the Army HQ

the elected deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) criticized the Defense Minister’s statements, Jose Mucioabout protesters camped in front of the Army HQ in Brasilia after the result of the presidential election.

Shortly after his inauguration, the minister stated that he had friends and family camped in Brasilia. At the time, he stated that it was “a manifestation of democracy” and assessed that the acts would end soon. In an interview with Folha de S.Paulo released this Friday (20.jan.2023), Boulos countered the statement and said that Múcio “You should choose your friends better”.

“If he [José Múcio] says he has a friend in a coup camp, this is not normal. Those camps were anything but democratic, because they advocated a coup d’état.”criticized.

The elected deputy blamed the supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the extremist acts of the 8th of January at the headquarters of the Three Powers and defended a “exemplary punishment” those responsible for the depredations in Brasilia. According to him, this is the way to “not to allow the opposition to be made in these violent and coup-like terms”.

“It could happen again and this could become the opposition pattern. This is not a question of revenge, but of defining demarcation lines. Peacemaking is one thing, oblivion is another.”he declared.

About the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Boulos stated that it will be a mandate “extremely challenging”but who has confidence in the president’s ability to face obstacles.

The elected deputy also commented on the supposed proximity of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, with militias from Rio de Janeiro. The topic is considered sensitive for the base of the current president and generated noise in the first two weeks of government.

Boulos tried to divert from the subject and said he was in favor of “extensive right of defense”. However, he stated that, if Daniela’s connection with the militia is proven, she will defend her departure from the government.

“It’s not up to me to defend her, I’m not her lawyer. If, in fact, there is a proven link between her and the militia, she has to leave the government and answer for it in court.”he stated.

Boulos was elected to the Chamber of Deputies as the most voted deputy in São Paulo, with 1,001,472 votes. The inauguration will take place at the opening of the legislative year, on February 1st.