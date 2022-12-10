Announced this Friday, the 9th, as Minister of Defense for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), José Múcio Monteiro said that it is necessary to know whether President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) speech to supporters today at the Alvorada Palace has any support of the Armed Forces. The former deputy said he will wait for the weekend to “mature what led to this” and whether the statements by the Chief Executive can “create a barrier” for a peaceful transition between governments.

“I think we’ll have the night, tomorrow, to mature what led to this and whether the dialogue remains open. I had a conversation with the Minister of Defense, the best possible one. On Monday, I will find out if today’s speech amounts to creating a barrier”, declared Monteiro in an interview with GloboNews.

Forty days of silence after the defeat by Lula, Bolsonaro spoke today for the first time with supporters. In a speech with several references to the results of the elections and to the protesters’ requests for a military coup to prevent the PT’s inauguration, the head of the Executive said that “nothing is lost” and that “you are the ones who decide where the Armed Forces are going to go”. .

Despite saying that Bolsonaro “put the digital” in inciting the coup, Monteiro declared that he trusted the president’s “democratic spirit”. “I have confidence in President Bolsonaro’s democratic spirit, that he will want to leave with greatness so that his voters, one day, dream that he can return. But only if it leaves without rupture, respecting democracy”, he highlighted.

For the future minister, Bolsonaro is “more peaceful” than the group of fanatical Bolsonarists who encourage the breakdown of the democratic order. “President Bolsonaro leaves this election with gigantic capital, half of the country. I am absolutely sure that if he wants to think about the future, and if the supporters want him to come back one day, he has to go out as a statesman”, he evaluated.

José Múcio Monteiro also stated that he “likes” President Jair Bolsonaro – they were colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies in the 1990s – and that he will try to meet again with the Chief Executive before Lula takes office.