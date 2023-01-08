The Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, went to the former president’s supporters’ camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasilia, this Sunday (8.jan.2023). He was there in the morning and said he wanted to understand the mood of the demonstrators and the risk to the security of the federal capital. He didn’t get out of the car he was in.

At 2:27 pm this Sunday (Jan 8), Múcio told the Power360 that the climate in the Bolsonaristas camp was “for now, calm”. At that moment, Bolsonaro supporters had not yet broken through the blockade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

The minister also confirmed to the Power360 which will continue to monitor this Sunday (January 8) Bolsonarist acts in Brasília. appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to pacify the environment between senior officials and the current government, Múcio has maintained constant contact with the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dinoand with security forces from Brasilia.

The strategy is not to adopt belligerent actions against Bolsonarist protesters, as long as they also do not have aggressive or criminal attitudes.

This attitude by Múcio has been met with restrictions by members of the Lula government and by PT members. For example, Flávio Dino himself believed that it would be more prudent to have removed the Bolsonaristas encampment in Brasília before Lula’s inauguration.

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, and the national president of the PT, the deputy for Paraná Gleisi Hoffmannwere also in favor of a more drastic attitude.

In the Judiciary, the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and also president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, has also been a critic of José Múcio. He thinks it was a bad choice by Lula to command the Defense. Moraes assesses that the Brasília camp should be fenced off to prevent the entry of water and food, in order to make it unfeasible for people to stay there.

On inauguration day, January 1, 2023, Múcio’s strategy paid off. Protesters were not admitted to the Esplanada dos Ministérios and there was no confrontation with Lula’s supporters.

This Sunday (8.jan.2023) there is another test. If by the end of the day there is no confrontation or physical aggression on the part of the demonstrators, Múcio will be reinforced. If, on the other hand, Bolsonaristas commit crimes when approaching Praça dos Três Poderes, in the coming days more drastic measures will be taken to completely demobilize the camp in front of the Army HQ in the federal capital.