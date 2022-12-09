“We have to appease”, says Minister of Defense announced by Lula for his government, which begins on January 1, 2023

Former minister of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) Jose Mucio Monteirochosen by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to be Minister of Defense in his government, indicated this Friday that he will try to dissuade the current commanders of the Armed Forces from leaving their posts before the new government takes office.

The commanders of the Armed Forces, mainly the Air Force and the Navy, are considering anticipating their departure from their positions. This could be interpreted as insubordination to Lula, as in this scenario these officers would leave their posts before the new president takes office.

Múcio stated that he will meet the commanders over the next week. Asked if he would ask them not to leave their positions before Lula takes office, he replied: “I will ask that things remain as they have always been. These things have to be orthodox. Anything that passes into the orthodox camp is more work.🇧🇷🇧🇷

The Defense area is one of the most delicate areas of the new government due to the adhesion of military sectors to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Bolsonarism, and consequent rejection by these groups of Lula’s name.

Múcio was chosen for the position because he has a conciliatory profile and good transit in the Armed Forces. Furthermore, even though he is not a politician linked to the left, he is a longtime ally of Lula.

He has already decided who he will appoint to the Forces commands. He will present the officials to the president-elect on the afternoon of this 6th. Here are the names:

Army – General Júlio Cesar de Arruda;

– General Júlio Cesar de Arruda; navy – Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen;

– Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen; aeronautics – Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno;

– Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno; General Staff of the Armed Forces – Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire.

Arruda and Kanitz are the oldest among the most senior officers of their respective Forces. Kanitz is the 2nd oldest in the Navy. He is only behind Aguiar Freire, who will go to the General Staff. Having the oldest officers in command is a tradition of the Brazilian military.

Today, the Army is commanded by General Marco Antonio Freire Gomes, the Navy by Admiral Almir Garnier Santos and the Air Force by Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Jr. The General Staff of the Armed Forces is under the orders of General Laerte de Souza Santos.