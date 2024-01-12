The vessel began to be built in 2008, in partnership with France; She is the 2nd submarine of the Riachuelo class

The minister of Defense, José Múcio, delivered the Humaitá submarine to the Operational Sector of the Naval Force, of the Brazilian Navy. The ceremony was held this Friday morning (12 January 2024), at the 1st Naval District Command, located in Rio de Janeiro.

“The delivery of the 2nd Riachuelo class submarine corresponds to the achievement of a tangible goal and that alongside the notable advances in the construction of this naval complex and the steps already underway towards the construction of the future submarine with nuclear propulsion”he declared.

The minister also said that the delivery of the submarine demonstrates the “development capacity” from Brazil “when commitment, due training and integration of efforts are present”.

Múcio also stated that Humaitá brings “indisputable evidence of the high technical competence of its employees. The admirable managerial capacity and institutional focus attributed by the Brazilian Navy to prioritizing the primary mission of defending the homeland”.

See images of the Humaitá Submarine:

Humaitá is part of the Prosub (Submarine Development Program), from the Navy and partnership with France. It had been under construction since 2008, still during the 2nd government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but was baptized by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in December last year.

The submarine is the 2nd in a series of 4 conventional diesel-electric propulsion submarines. The Brazilian submarine project is based on the French Scorpène model. However, the national structure is larger in relation to the French one.

The Scorpène measures 66.4 meters and weighs 1,717 tons. Humaitá is 71.6 m, with 1,870 tons. The Brazilian vessel has the capacity to accommodate a crew of 35 military personnel and remain immersed for up to 5 consecutive days.