Politician will be announced as Minister of Defense of the next government and sought senior officials for the posts

Former TCU (Union Court of Auditors) minister José Múcio Monteiro, who will be announced as Defense Minister of the next government on Friday (9.Dec.2022), chose 4 names for the positions of command of the Armed Forces.

Múcio has already presented the names to the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and will present the 4 personally to the PT after being announced as Defense Minister. The announcement may be made on the same day, but there is still no certainty.

Here are the names chosen by Mucio:

Army – General Júlio Cesar de Arruda;

– General Júlio Cesar de Arruda; navy – Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen;

– Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen; aeronautics – Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno;

– Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno; General Staff of the Armed Forces – Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire.

Arruda and Kanitz are the oldest among the most senior officers of their respective Forces. Kanitz is the 2nd oldest in the Navy. He is only behind Aguiar Freire, who will go to the General Staff.

Today, the Army is commanded by General Marco Antonio Freire Gomes, the Navy by Admiral Almir Garnier Santos and the Air Force by Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Jr. The General Staff of the Armed Forces is under the orders of General Laerte de Souza Santos.

Múcio convinced Lula not to create a Defense transition group, as he had done in other areas. These teams usually collect information and criticize the current government. This could make the relationship between the new government and the Armed Forces even more difficult.

The Defense area was considered one of the most delicate in the transition due to the adhesion of military sectors to Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Múcio was chosen for having good transit between the Armed Forces and conciliatory profile.