Suddenly, Karolina Muchova. Cold as few, an iceberg. She comes from Olomuc, Czech Republic, and even though the duel takes place to the limit, all the time on a fine wire, she does not lose a single second of her good color or temper, as if she knew that she was going to pull it off. Yes or yes. The options of the fierce Aryna Sabalenka (7-6(5), 6-7(5) and 7-5, after 3h 13m) vanish and the poster for the final registers a new name, that of Muchova, another of those abundant -ovas from the East – 16 among the top 100, nine of them Czech – how well they play and how well they respond to risky situations. She prevails, she deserves it, and thus enters the final of a big one for the first time. She breaks down at the end, she cries. On the track, he doesn’t even blink.

More information

Instead, Sabalenka breaks down. “I am mentally exhausted”, alleges the Belarusian, number two in the world, to the point that day in and day out she is also asked about the war. She won in Australia, she won’t in Paris. She relents and Muchova makes her way, with ranking more than misleading; she is the 43rd, but her tennis is worth much more; will sneak into the top-20 and challenges Swiatek with a statistic to take into account: of the five games he has played against top-3, the three best at that time, he has won them all. Pliskova (Wimbledon), Barty (Melbourne), Osaka (Madrid), Sakkari (Roland Garros), now Sabalenka. Swiatek, double champion of the great French tournament, should not be trusted as the scientific competitor.

“I have trained a lot with her since 2019. I really like her game, I really respect her; I feel like she can do anything, because she has a great touch; she moves freely, she has great technique, ”says the one from Warsaw. “Everything comes at the right time for her, the past has not been easy”, recalls the protagonist of the day, attacked by injuries very frequently: abdominal, ankles, back. “I haven’t thought too much, I have concentrated on my serve”, she replies about the match point that she aborted and the comeback, from 2-5 adverse in the final set to 7-5; “I have had many ups and downs, I have gone from one injury to another. Some doctors told me that I might not be able to play sports again, but I was always positive. She now plays the good part ”.

He will test on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Eurosport) with the stony Swiatek, Nadal’s stalwart. I don’t think he can do [en París] what he has done is out of my reach”, he answers. “But on land I have more weapons than on the hard one,” she continues. There is not a single trace of improvisation in his game, always methodical, everything apparently controlled. The number one, 21 years old, leaves nothing to chance. He beat the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, a first-timer in this semifinal, and once again shows (6-4 and 7-6(7) that on this court, La Chatrier, there is no one who can sink their teeth into it either. Maybe he can Ser Muchova Why not?

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.