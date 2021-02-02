The dispute over vaccination doses is about life and death – but also about power and careers. A diplomatic showdown reveals a lot about the big questions of the corona crisis.

The corona crisis has held the world under control for a year – the pressure on politics is growing.

The focus in 2021 will be on sluggish vaccine deliveries, especially in Germany.

The EU has also come under fire.

Brussels / London – After good one year corona crisis and tough Months of lockdown The nerves are on edge: Politicians in Germany and the EU are under pressure in the face of dwindling patience among parts of the population and repeated vaccination setbacks – this is only marginally about political careers. It is still literally a matter of life and death, as the current death rates from the Robert Koch Institute show.

There is just the international cooperation to the tightrope act. On the one hand, there is a great call for maximum vaccination yield in their own country, not only in Populists. On the other hand, European friendship must prove itself in the crisis – and the needs of poorer countries around the world must not be forgotten either.

The dramatic dilemma is particularly clear at the moment: even in a dispute that is bitter in several respects EU with the Vaccine maker Astrazeneca – and with the partner country that has recently and definitively left the Union Great Britain. Examples are dramatic reports about nocturnal Telephone calls between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Corona vaccine: EU thought of “nuclear option” – unique coalitions are being formed in Great Britain

The background: Due to production difficulties, Astrazeneca cut delivery to the EU. But not of Great Britain, that of the Vaccinations is in a much better position anyway. That caused anger at the pharmaceutical company – but also at the European Union. For some time now, Brussels has been accused of making mistakes in centralized vaccine procurement: too stingy, too late, too indiscriminately, that is the criticism. There were also allegations of a nationally driven purchase decision, for example with a view to the French company Sanofi, albeit President Emmanuel Macron denied.

So the EU Commission is under enormous pressure. Brussels wanted to change Astrazenca’s mind – but was also ready to intervene with indirect coercion, such as the British one Guardian reported. The tabloid Daily Mail summed up the same facts in drastic words: The EU had threatened the “Nuclear option” in the Brexit treaty and stop vaccine deliveries from Ireland to Northern Ireland. With the help of those Export controls, which Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had also named as an option – and the emergency clause in the Brexit agreement. One possible consequence would be controls on the sensitive Border between Ireland and Northern Ireland been. A situation that the EU is currently facing Brexit dispute wanted to avoid as a matter of urgency.

The plans became known on Friday afternoon. The outrage in the UK, but also in Ireland: Gigantic. “You know that you’ve screwed it up on an epic scale when Sinn Fein, the DUP and the Archbishop of Canterbury unanimously condemn you,” he quoted Guardian a “source” with the EU. The Irish Republican Sinn Fein and Northern Ireland, which is oriented towards union with England DUP are the political heirs of a partly armed conflict in the past about the nationality of Northern Ireland. And were now united in anger over the EU. As a result, Johnson picked up the phone himself – according to reports, already at night.

Corona crisis: EU like Trump? Great Britain celebrates “immediate surrender” of the former union partners

After an emergency session in 10 Downing Street and in two consecutive “spicy” phone calls, the prime minister changed the mind of the commission president, writes the conservative Daily Mail. On the one hand, Johnson warned that a vaccine stop could lead to Corona deaths lead among pensioners who have previously been vaccinated.

On the other hand, reference was made to the dangers to peace in Ireland. In his view, the EU acted “without any understanding” for the sensitivity of the situation in Northern Ireland – and in an “almost Trump’s act“, He later ranted former Northern Ireland Minister Julian Smith on the radio station BBC4. Von der Leyen gave in. The plans were canceled – the Daily Mail provocatively classified the move as “immediate surrender”.

Constructive talks with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson tonight. We agreed on the principle that there should not be restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 29, 2021

War rhetoric in the vaccine dispute: Tory MP celebrates Johnson’s “Falkland moment” in the corona crisis

In the more liberal-minded Guardian The story reads a little differently: Even before the conversation with Johnson, there were drastic telephone warnings from Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin given to von der Leyen – and a Admission of an error in the EU Commission. British Conservatives, however, celebrated a great deal of triumph. Partly with war rhetoric: It was possibly Johnson’s “Falkland moment”, quoted the Daily Mail a Tory MP. To the Falkland Islands the UK had once fought a military conflict with Argentina.

In any case, the turbulent episode throws a spotlight on the problems of nationalism in what is actually a friendly Europe. Northern Ireland Prime Minister Arlene Foster accused the EU of an “act of hostility”. At the same time, it also seems to be considered that the faults are a result of the Brexits are – and thus a turning away from Great Britain from cooperation in the EU, which is not always blessed with advantages. At the same time, consideration in the struggle for the coveted vaccine is not a one-way street.

It wasn’t until the weekend – and after the dispute that had almost escalated – that it struck Johnson’s Secretary of Commerce Liz Truss conciliatory tones. She warned “Vaccination Nationalism”. She also warned the UK: “Because it will not help the people in Great Britain if we become a vaccinated island and many other countries do not have the vaccine. Then the virus will continue to spread, so we have to address this problem on a global basis. “

Corona vaccine wanted desperately: Von der Leyen threatens career setback – Johnson suddenly on top

Astrazeneca also wants to supply the EU with at least a little more vaccine. The incident and the general vaccination misery could still be uncomfortable in the long term Ursula von der Leyen will. The Guardian referred to Brussels journalists who criticized the former German Defense Minister for focusing too much on the German public – she was also attested to having further career plans in Berlin in this context. Von der Leyen was plagued by scandals and moved from Berlin to Brussels.

“It is the hour of the amateurs”, quoted the Wirtschaftswoche a Brussels “insider”. On the island, meanwhile, the malice has been great for days: “No EU, (you) don’t get our vaccinations” and “EU requires British vaccine”, were headlines. And Johnson himself is also enjoying the benefits of the British strategy for the time being. “We are confident about our supply and trust the contracts we have,” he says simply. (fn)