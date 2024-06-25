The authorities maintain a lot of secrecy regarding the confrontation that civilians had against elements of the Army in the community Leopoldo Sánchez Celis, in the receivership (and next municipality) of The Golden. The incident left seven dead and three arrested, one of them an alleged mafia boss.

However, little information has flowed on the subject. Representatives of political parties raised their voices yesterday to demand that the fact be made transparent. During the conference of PRI state, the leader of this political organization, Paola Gárate, exposed the uncertainty in which citizens find themselves in the face of the secrecy of the secretary of Public securityGerardo Mérida Sánchez, since it is unknown whether citizens are safe or not.

The person who shed light on the events that occurred in Leopoldo Sánchez Celis was the municipal president, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil. The Morenista revealed in an interview that the operation that ended in seven people dead, including Raúl “N”, alias “El Chore”, was carried out by federal forces. He said that on the part of the municipal government, they have only remained waiting for what might be needed in that community to provide protection to citizens or respond to any special request from the federation.

By the way, the municipal president of CuliacanYesterday, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil inaugurated the paving of Mina de Bacurito Street, in the Antonio Toledo Corro neighborhood. This is an investment of 5 million 266 thousand 322 pesos. Hydraulic pavement was applied to the road and the installation of public lighting, drainage lines, sidewalks and other types of infrastructure.

The topic would not be very relevant if it were not for the fact that it is about the thousand streets that will be delivered in this new stage in front of the City Council. It must be remembered that during his recent campaign for mayor of Culiacan, the Morenista promised to pave a thousand sections of street if he was elected for a new term. Now he is reinforcing the work to fulfill the inhabitants of the capital of Sinaloa.

The former candidate for the municipal presidency of Culiacán received a new reprimand from the coalition Strength and Heart for Mexico, Erika Sánchez. It turns out that the Sinaloa State Electoral Tribunal (Teesin) considered that the PRI violated electoral rules by publishing a photograph on social networks in which she was seen inside a temple in which religious images were seen. For this she gave herself a warning. On other occasions she had already been reprimanded at the beginning of June for the irregular installation of propaganda.

Among the prayers of the farmers gathered in The Lomita, It seemed that yesterday, St. John’s Day, would be in vain, because during the day the fire fell, with a thermal sensation of 40 degrees, but before midnight the rain was felt. Will it be a good omen?

