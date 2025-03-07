Some of the predicted phenomena for the theory of general relativity, proposed by Albert Einstein, are still waiting for observational evidence to confirm them. One of these is the so-called gravitational memory effect, which suggests that space-time tissue can be permanently marked if it faces gravitational waves.

It is likely that, as with the waves and gravitational lenses, check the gravitational memory effect is only a matter of time. Currently, available technology limits cosmologists interested in the subject. More information about these wrinkles in the space-time fabric will arrive when sensor develops precise enough to visualize them.

But there are some astronomers who do not want to wait for this new technology to arrive to address the enigma of gravitational memory. A team of scientists from the University of Valencia, Spain, and the Niels Bohr Institute, in Denmark, developed a way of looking for traces of those brands in the universe with the help of the Cosmic Microwave Fund (FCM), and also using a hypothetical scenario of black holes mergers.

Who left this gravitational memory in my universe?

Broadly speaking, the theory of general relativity warns that gravity is not a force that exerts a large object over a small one, but a manifestation of the curvature of the space-time tissue produced by the presence of mass and energy. The more mass has an object, the more curvature there is in the space-time tissue and, therefore, intuition perceives that “there is more gravity.” In the case of black holes, theoretically they are so dense that space-time is infinitely curved.

In the universe there are incredibly violent scenarios, such as a fusion of black holes or a clash of neutron stars, which greatly affect the environment. The space-time is “disturbs” in the form of gravitational waves that travel at the speed of light. In 2015, science could finally detect one of those predicted waves by Einstein in 1916. Since then, astronomy has won a new way of observing past and powerful events in the universe through those waves that, at some point, make contact with the earth.