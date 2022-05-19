On Saturday May 28, Kylian Mbappe will not score the winning goal Madrid against him Liverpool. Nor will he assist Karim Benzema. Nor will he offer one of those gallops that so impress the world of football. It also won’t lift european cup with that wonderful phrase written in French since 1956. He will not do any of these things because he will not wear the mythical white shirt, because he will not play in this final. Simply because Mbappé is not yet a Madrid player. I think it’s important to remember. The omnipresence of my compatriot in the media (listen to yesterday’s questions to Ancelotti at the press conference prior to the match against Betis) and in Madridismo as a whole it seems to me a nuisance in the face of what is the number one goal this season: the final of the Champions.

A lot of noise and little Mbappé. I want to say “nothing from Mbappé” because it is impossible for Madrid to announce the signing of the French striker before the final. The white club knows its priorities and the necessary time management. For all these reasons, the experience of Carletto It will be key so that this madness of rumors and speculations does not come to disturb the essential concentration of the merengue dressing room on the conquest of the Fourteenth. Nobody doubts that Mbappé is the future of Madrid. But the future must start on May 29. Not before.