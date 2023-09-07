Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City, on January 9, 2023. Andrew Harnik (AP)

First it was the threat of an “ultimatum” and, now, a report with anonymous sources from the agency Reuters suggests that the US government prepares its legal case against Mexico for an alleged violation of the free trade agreement, the TMEC. Everything seems to indicate that the White House is ready to escalate its second trade dispute with its neighbor to a dispute panel, but according to one of the trade deal negotiators, the delay in taking action has more to do with the political calculation on the part of the United States, which does not want to strain a bilateral relationship that has the immigration and security agendas marked in red.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reversed in 2021 much of the legislation that allowed the participation of private companies in the energy sector. Since then, the Government of Joe Biden has tried, through diplomatic channels, to resolve the dispute that his Government considers to be in violation of the TMEC. Although the rules of the treaty give the US the right to take the dispute to a panel since October, the country has not done so.

In March, Reuters reported that the White House was preparing an ultimatum as a last warning to Mexico before escalating the trade dispute over energy. On Wednesday, the agency assured that the companies affected by the legislation in Mexico are preparing statements that will serve to bring the case before a panel of controversies.

“It gives the impression that now the possibility of an energy panel is serious,” says Kenneth Smith, economist and leading negotiator for the technical part of the TMEC under the Enrique Peña Nieto Administration. “We have seen a reluctance from the Biden Administration to pull the trigger on dispute resolution issues,” says the economist, “and I think it is related to broader foreign policy issues.” Both countries will hold presidential elections in 2024.

There are two issues in the US that are expected to be central in the elections and that have to do with Mexico: the flow of migrants across the southern border and the trafficking in the hands of organized crime of fentanyl, a powerful drug that has cost some 71,000 lives since 2021, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). Last week, US media reported that approximately 91,000 migrants crossed together as families, higher than the record of 84,486 crossings registered in May 2019, under the Donald Trump Administration.

Trade disputes move in a separate lane, as the USMCA brings its own tools to resolve them, such as sanctions and tariffs. But it is possible that one plane has spilled over to another. “We have heard that [la Representante Comercial de EE UU] USTR had intentions since late last year to request” the energy panel, Smith said, “but there were instructions from the White House not to do so. I think it is part of this political calculation of the Biden administration, which is very concerned about not disrupting cooperation on other very important issues for the bilateral relationship, such as immigration and security.”

However, the results have not been very good. The border shared by both countries continues to receive very high numbers of people seeking to migrate to the United States, either for economic or security reasons. Fentanyl trafficking has not been significantly reduced.

“If you look at it coldly, he hasn’t gotten what the Biden administration was looking for on migration and security issues with Mexico either,” says Smith. “What we do know is that the domestic pressure in the United States is growing in Congress, in the states” On the one hand, the agricultural states have complained about the Mexican ban on GM corn and, on the other, the exporting states of energy have complained about the protectionism of López Obrador.

“The calculation of the government of Mexico has been to extend the dialogue as long as the league can stretch, avoid panels and continue taking the issue through dialogue,” says Smith. This could have two results: avoiding the panels altogether or having them arrive after the presidential election in Mexico, to be held in mid-2024. “In energy matters, if the United States requests the panel now or in the coming months, the arbitral ruling will be given after the presidential elections in Mexico, that is, already in the transition period or even just arrived at the new administration after October 1 here in Mexico”, estimates Smith.

