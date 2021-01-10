Once again, the rally in the price of bitcoin at the start of the year surprises even its most ardent supporters. The most popular of the cryptocurrencies made another strong jump in January, crossed the barrier of $ 41,000, absolute record, which represents a rise of 41% in these first days of 2021. Considered a high risk investment due to its extreme volatility, the rage for bitcoin is very contagious. In the midst of abrupt changes in value, many cryptocurrencies accompany the trend registering very pronounced rises. For example, Ethereum, the second most recognized, rose more than 70% in just one week and today is around US $ 1,200.

11 years after its launch, bitcoin generates strong debates. Especially when it abruptly changes its value, with logic impossible for the common to guess. Discussions, mainly on social media, are much higher than the average investment. “Usually, transactions are around 5,000 pesos, But those who are just starting out start with $ 1,500, ”explains Juan José Méndez, from Ripio, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the country.

Ripio accredits 1 million users and is one of the pioneers in the business. In Argentina, it competes with Satoshi Tango, Bitex, the Chilean CryptoMarket and the Mexican Bitso, which landed in the country at the beginning of 2019. As usual in periods of pronounced increases, operations increase, attract new interested parties and work is multiply. “I already saw this at the end of 2017, when bitcoin touched $ 20,000. People go crazy and there is a kind of collective psychosis”, Describes Matías Bari, founder and CEO of Satoshi Tango. On the other hand, he adds that transactions increased 200% these days, “an absurd amount.”

In your case, adds Bari, the average ticket ranges between $ 17,000 and $ 20,000, computing “inflation”, that is, the two key variables: the price of the dollar and bitcoin. In Ripio, the unit traded this Friday close to $ 6.5 million. Méndez assures that “30,000 new accounts are registered in Ripio per week and over 10,000 cryptocurrency purchase and sale transactions are carried out per day.” On the other hand, it says that 80% of users are between 25 and 40 years old and that “the older the investment, the greater the investment amount.”

The scale of the operations contrasts with the high temperature of the debates. In general its protagonists are anonymous, but the arguments on both sides of the rift are well known. At times, it includes notorious celebrities from the economy, like Nouriel Roubini, who accurately predicted the 2008 crisis two years earlier. A chronic critic, he misses no opportunity to disqualify cryptocurrencies. Calls them directly “Shitcoins”. Warren Buffett declined to participate in the business. “If you buy something like bitcoin you don’t have anything that produces anything. You just hope the next guy will pay more, ”he noted in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance.

With the same impetus, its defenders counter that cryptocurrencies are here to stay, that their value is determined by the free play of supply and demand and that bitcoin is a new technological revolution, incomprehensible to conservative minds that predominate in the traditional financial world. “What makes bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies attractive is that operate without regulations from central banks and stock market authorities”, Says Gabriel Hermida, partner in the tax department of the Auren consultancy. On the other hand, he rejects that the recent rises are a bubble and ruled out possible manipulations in the price. “As history shows, every 4 years there are very large hikes,” he stresses.

Like Buffet, many believe that bitcoin is a new speculative mania. And that you upload them they replicate a Ponzi scheme, as pyramid schemes like the one led by Bernie Maddoff, sentenced to life for a multimillion-dollar fraud in 2009, are called. “We are aware that it is an extremely volatile asset. It can go up or down. What I can say is that bitcoin has a very strong adoption as a store of value in the face of devaluations of currencies such as the dollar, “says Andrés Ondarra, Bitso’s country manager in Argentina.

Roubini and many others contradict those who argue that bitcoin is transparent. Launched on January 3, 2009 (shortly after the Lehman Brothers crisis), its anonymous creator (Satoshi Nakamoto) postulated it as an alternative to traditional money, free from central bank and government regulations, and its release to the market generated more curiosity than concern, at least in the beginning. It never managed to establish itself as currency (Almost no business accepts it), nor to value goods (precisely because of its constant changes in the price). Its promoters believe, yes, that it serves as a store of value. Like gold, but with the advantages of the digital world.

However, everything remains to be seen. Last Thursday, in a column published in the influential Financial Times, analyst Jemima Kelly pointed out that many of the suspicions that fall on bitcoin are true. He said that the lack of regulation also implies a lack of support and that a few large investors (2.8% of the addresses concentrate 95% of the bitcoins) manipulate their price. “If someone sells 150 bitcoins, their price drops 10%“, wrote. He also noted “its value is based on pure faith. The difference is that with fiat currencies (dollar, euro or yuan), that faith is effectively deposited in the governments of the nation states that issue them, while for bitcoin, faith is deposited in … the hope that others people continue to have faith. A faith in faith, so to speak ”.

