This ‘gas year’ (from October 2021 to September 2022) will probably be almost twice as much gas extracted from the Groningerveld as previously expected. Where the Ministry of Economic Affairs initially assumed 3.9 billion cubic metres, due to circumstances the extraction will amount to a maximum of 7.6 billion cubic meters, partly in order to be able to meet the enormous demand from Germany. The decision has been met with a lot of criticism.

