Report InspectionThe teacher shortage in secondary education continues to increase. Schools are particularly unable to find skilled teachers for the subjects of Dutch, mathematics/arithmetic and English, according to the annual report of the Education Inspectorate. For example, the approach to learning arrears and brushing up on language and arithmetic in children is damaged.

The shortages of trained and skilled teachers are increasingly acute, especially in secondary schools. Last year there was a vacancy for almost a quarter (23.1 percent) of total employment. A year earlier that was 16.9 percent. Primary schools are looking for many school leaders.

In almost all types of teacher training, with the exception of pabo (primary school teacher training), the intake is also falling compared to ten years ago. ‘Given the teacher shortage, the decrease in the intake in the language sector and the exact sciences sector is worrying’, says ‘De Staat van het Onderwijs’. Furthermore, according to the Education Inspectorate, the second-level teacher training programs are seeing many students drop out.

Inspector General Alida Oppers finds it ‘painful’ that the dropout is so large. “So we have to look at why so many people decide to do something else. If those students eventually did become teachers, that would solve the lion’s share of the shortages. Deadly sin!”



Last school year, approximately one in five of the HAVO and VWO students who passed the national exam passed the Dutch national exam. Report Inspectorate of Education

not resolved in the coming years

If the trends in the outflow of graduates continue in this way, the teacher shortage is not expected to be solved in the coming years, the watchdog warns in the report. Another thing to add: the large number of outstanding vacancies in secondary education does not exactly help to improve the basic skills of students: language, arithmetic and citizenship. Because those skills are still completely out of order, the inspectorate concludes. Too few pupils in primary education achieve the language and math level that are necessary to make the transition to secondary education without any problems. Many children in the lower years of secondary school are also not at all at the fundamental levels for language and arithmetic. ‘Partly because of this, too many pupils leave secondary education with an insufficient command of Dutch’, is the harsh judgement. In fact, last school year, about one in five of the HAVO and VWO students who passed the Dutch national exam failed. All potential students of the future without sufficient skills.

Bright spots

However, there are also bright spots in the annual report. For example, the learning delay in reading comprehension in primary education has disappeared on average, the independent watchdog reports. And the delay in arithmetic/mathematics and spelling is proportionally less great among pupils from socio-economically weaker backgrounds than among other pupils. ‘The efforts of schools to eliminate disadvantages among the students who need it most seems to be paying off’, it says. Primary schools also give students more opportunities to move up. Children are increasingly being advised for two levels of education, whereby they are allowed to register for the highest level. And in the lower years of secondary education, many students continue on or end up accumulating courses. Pupils with a non-Western migration background and pupils with parents with a low income or practical education in particular benefit from these opportunities. Unfortunately, that’s not the end of the story. Because these groups of pupils and students repeat more often later in their school career, get lower exam results, end up at lower levels in MBO with the same qualification and drop out much more often than other students. The inspector general calls the picture that emerges ‘worrying’. Oppers: ,,Getting a diploma at the highest level is certainly not necessary or suitable for every pupil or student, but there should be no barriers to progress for those who want and can do so. If they do exist, it hinders equality of opportunity.”

Equal opportunities

And those bears on the road are currently there, according to the inspection report. For example, young people too often lack proper guidance and well-founded selection procedures, so that equal opportunities arise.



Getting a diploma at the highest level is certainly not necessary or appropriate for every pupil or student, but there should be no barriers Inspector General Alida Oppers Teachers could also use a little more guidance, is the advice. A large proportion of novice teachers (a third or more) feel insufficiently prepared for daily practice. At primary school, it is mainly about cooperation with parents and the use of digital resources during lessons. In secondary education, supervising pupils, preparing children to participate in society and working within the school organization play a key role.

According to Oppers, it is important that specific attention is paid to the vulnerable position of the (starting) teacher. ,,If you have too few teachers, the quality of the people who are there matters twice. So everyone has to be closer to the ball. It’s a shame that isn’t happening now. Let’s cherish people who are teachers. We must support them as much as possible in what they have to do. They also want that guidance. But they and we miss school boards that care about this.”

School boards must make the supervision of novice teachers and the professionalization of all teachers a priority, the education inspectorate concludes. In addition, the boards should put more effort into concrete goals and provide insight into results for language and arithmetic. The current goals that are actually mentioned are ‘unambitious and often derived from the minimum requirements from the inspection framework’. In other words, school boards have to go the extra mile in terms of content.

Reaction Dennis Wiersma, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education: “With regard to basic skills, there must be a trend break as soon as possible. It is crucial to have enough – and therefore more! – have good and motivated teachers for the classroom. We pull out all the stops on that point too. We must ensure that the teaching profession is and remains attractive, so that teachers and school leaders enjoy working in education and more people want to work in education. The Inspectorate identifies bright spots, which we cherish. We are not yet satisfied with that, we want to turn the tide further. That is exactly what we do, together with everyone in and around education.”

Teacher Maxe teaches an underprivileged class: ‘You see those students flourish’ “A good way to guide students to the level of education that suits them is to give them extra time,” says teacher Maxe de Rijk. She teaches the course ‘personality development and socialization’ at Mundus College in Amsterdam, a school for practical education and pre-vocational secondary education. “We do that through the chance class. In this programme, a group of talented and motivated students with practical school advice will be given an extra year to make up for learning arrears. If we receive a pupil from primary school of whom we think: ‘You received your school advice mainly because of external circumstances’, then we put a lot of knowledge and self-confidence into it to see if we can take steps.” To trust Every student is worth that, says De Rijk, but unfortunately it is not possible for everyone. “So we choose students who are motivated, have been through a lot or, for example, children who have only been in the Netherlands for a short time, because then the learning delay can also be explained.” transfer to VMBO basic or VMBO framework. “You have to give them confidence,” says the teacher. “These students have often heard that they are not good enough and that can then manifest itself in negative behaviour. At school or in the home environment. We try to give them that confidence in school and in themselves. To ensure that they have a more positive outlook on life, both in their interaction with each other and with the teachers. And therefore behave better at school. That they participate in the lesson. They want to learn.” De Rijk also notices that students in the chance class want to drag each other through. ,,The team feeling is great, they are all like: ‘We can achieve something. If we work hard, we make everyone proud, especially ourselves.”’ The teacher especially hopes that initiatives such as the chance class can be embraced nationwide, with the corresponding adjusted regulations. “I think it’s a shame that it’s now up to individual schools. Because you see students flourish here and become happy. You see them grow and gain confidence in their own lives and future. Every child has talents and passions, we just have to stimulate them.”

