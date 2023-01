Soccer Podcast | “Someone of the Gakpo level does not quickly bring in PSV”

The new year has started and the premier league starts again on Friday. With enough question marks at Feyenoord, Ajax and PSV. And in Groningen, because who will be the new trainer there? In the last week of the year, another football legend, Pelé, passed away. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it in a new AD Football podcast with Mikos Gouka.