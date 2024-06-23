Organize the America’s Cup in the United States It is an attractive idea as a sounding board and for its multiplier effect. The competition grows in importance, expands, passes to sixteen competitors, unites the three Americas and it acquires a dimension similar to the Euro Cup, which is not an understatement.

Europe It is the most prosperous continent and encompasses 55 associations, South America It is barely ten and in nations with eternal crises. Great merit to our beloved South American football, much superior to its countries. Without going too far, Argentine football is more prestigious than Argentina. Although in almost all of them it is the same.

So there is an intangible return that is not discussed. But selling grandma’s jewelry deserves considerable compensation. carry the Cup to the United States It meant obtaining strong economic benefits for our associations. That’s why we exported it, among other things.

Luis Díaz is the most valuable player of the national team Photo:Copa America / FCF

It doesn’t seem like that. Sources of Conmebol reported that the prizes of the America Cup for the sixteen participating teams they amount to 72 million dollars in total. Each team will receive a fixed amount of 2 million for participating, that is, for playing the first phase. That means that each association will charge around 667,000 per game. At the very least, it is surprising.

Is a Cup which will possibly generate income of 2,000 million dollars between box offices, parking, meals, marketing, advertising and television rights (this contest is broadcast to 130 countries, reported the president of Conmebol). In USA The stadiums are surrounded by gigantic parking lots, since all the fans arrive by car.

There is room for tens of thousands of cars and that costs between 40 and 100 dollars; Therefore, it generates collections almost as important as the box office. For this inaugural clash between Argentina and Canada, as he advanced Conmebol, 70,000 tickets were sold out. So, without counting hotels and other expenses outside the stadium, it possibly reaches 50 million dollars between all items. Only one of the 32 meetings.

Lionel Messi. Photo:Getty Images

Then, when moving from the quarterfinals onwards there is a scale of financial rewards. The champion will get 16 million (apart from the initial 2), the runner-up, 7; the third, 5; the fourth, 4; and so on in descending order. However, and just to give an example, it seems unusual that Argentinawhich presents Messi, who fills all the stages and mobilizes hundreds of millions, is compensated with 667,000 dollars for each first phase match. If she is eliminated, that is all she will get in the Cup: 2 millions.

It is true that the remuneration of this tournament distributes more than double that of the previous one – that of Brazil 2021 -, when the purse from the quarterfinals onwards was 19.5 M (in this one it is 40) and the champion took 6, 5 M. It is also worth recognizing that under Alejandro Domínguez the competition prizes increased around 350%. Really ponderable. But this Cup does not close based on large income. It doesn’t match.

The electoral campaign for the re-election of the president Joe Biden is very focused on Latino residents, who already number 65 million in USA. And its promotion committee, among other avenues, has especially chosen the America Cup, which is a magnet for Latin Americans. Tens of millions of dollars will be invested in advertising to convince Latino voters of Biden’s benign policies for immigrants from this part of the world.

The president will focus on the contest that began yesterday in Atlanta. Photo:Getty Images and Argentine National Team press.

Biden plans an organizing and publicity effort for Latinos during the Copa América. Multibillion-dollar spending plan during international soccer tournament aims to connect with hard-to-reach voters

“Biden plans an organizational and publicity effort for Latinos during the Copa América. “A multimillion-dollar spending plan during the international soccer tournament aims to connect with hard-to-reach voters,” the colleague wrote yesterday. Michael Scherer in it Washington Post. “Plans include the sale of Biden campaign soccer jerseys, as well as a battery of television and digital ads in English and Spanish in Fox, Univision, radio and other digital media covering the tournament,” says Scherer. This gives an idea of ​​the relevance of our Cup.

Also, the fact that 14 cities requested to be sub-hosts of the tournament indicates the appetite for the legendary Cup and the business it represents. Furthermore, it is a test tube for the World Cup 2026.

“There is no climate of competition, at all,” he comments. Rafael Crisóstomo, Peruvian photojournalist living in Key Biscayne, Florida peninsula. “We arrived in Atlanta by plane this morning and the only reference to the tournament was a Venezuelan passenger who was wearing an Argentine shirt. Here it is like that. And there is no euphoria in the streets either,” Rafa adds.

Despite this, the Cup promises to be spectacular, for the football and the staging, with spectacular stadiums packed with audiences. This is a tournament for television, and that is what the viewer will see: joy, comfort, great players, World Cup teams, Messi… The backstage doesn’t interest him too much. But there is a back room. Once he set foot in USA, It is difficult for the Cup to go back in certain aspects.

AMDEP3355. BOGOTÁ (COLOMBIA), 06/20/2024.- Combo of archive photographs showing the soccer players the Ecuadorian Enner Valencia (i) and the Venezuelan Salomón Rondón. The goals in Ecuador against Venezuela have names: Enner Valencia and Salomón Rondón. Both 34 years old, the Venezuelan forward and the Ecuadorian face what will most likely be their last Copa América still as absolute leaders. The offensive weight of the Vinotinto and the Tri passes through their boots. EFE/FILE Photo:EFE

The South American federations will not want the prizes to drop below those 72 million (which many ask for on account one or two years in advance). And no one would agree to play with ten teams again, this would reduce income. It won’t be easy to return it to South America.

It happened with the gold Cup of Concacaf. At the beginning it was played in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Trinidad Tobago, Haiti, Mexico… When it came to USA In 1991, he never left there again. The last 17 editions were held in Washington’s homeland. Some, shared with Canada or Mexico, to democratize a little.

That can happen with the Copa América.

last tango

JORGE BARRAZA

For the time

@JorgeBarrazaOK