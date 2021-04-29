Biontech is soon offering corona vaccinations for children. Very good news given the incidence among the younger ones.

Mainz – The vaccine manufacturer Biontech * wants to apply for approval of its corona vaccine for children from the age of twelve in the EU shortly. This application is expected to be made “in the next few days” to the European approval authority EMA, said a company spokeswoman for the German press agency on Thursday. Previously, the mirror reported that this application should be submitted next Wednesday.

Biontech / Pfizer vaccine for adolescents

“We submitted the study data for 12 to 15 year-olds in the USA for conditional approval, in Europe we are on the last legs before submission” quoted the news magazine Biontech boss Ugur Sahin *. The examination of an application for approval for corona vaccines at the EMA usually takes a few weeks.

The Biontech boss is loud mirror confident, because according to the study data already available, the vaccine was 100 percent effective and well tolerated in older children from the age of twelve. According to Sahin, the results indicated “that children are particularly well protected by the vaccination”.

According to experts, corona vaccine is important for children and adolescents

The corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer is currently approved in Germany from the age of 16. However, the infection rate has accelerated in children and adolescents. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its management report (April 28), the incidence in the age group 0-14 years has increased significantly in the 16th calendar week (April 19-25). The highest 7-day incidence was therefore observed in the 15 to 19-year-old age group.

The topic of children has been controversial since the beginning of the corona pandemic. The well-being of children and young people suffers from closed schools, daycare centers and sports clubs. Some of the parents fear that their children will be infected with coronavirus, while others want to keep schools open despite the high incidence. Effective and safe corona vaccination protection for children and adolescents could finally be a hope out of this dilemma in the corona crisis.

Age group 15 to 19 years – 260

Age group 10 to 14 years – 234

Age group 5 to 9 years – 224

Age group 0 to 4 years – 141

The Biontech / Pfizer vaccine for children under twelve will be available soon

“We are proud to do this much-needed study,” Pfizer said in March on clinical testing of the corona vaccine in children between six months and eleven years. Safety, tolerability and effectiveness of the vaccine should be examined in healthy children between six months and eleven years, it said. These data were also promising. If authorities approve approval, the vaccine could be available to younger children in early 2022, the company said.(ml / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

