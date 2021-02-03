D.hat did not work out quite as expected: The state government and service providers were actually confident that the second attempt would take place without major difficulties. But the second registration process for the allocation of corona vaccination appointments for seniors over 80 years in Hesse also seemed to be accompanied by massive technical problems. The website for booking an appointment could not be opened on Wednesday morning. Employees of the telephone hotline spoke of technical problems, there are currently no appointments, it was said at the beginning. However, the systems showed stable over time.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

The Ministry of the Interior has contradicted the impression of another false start like two weeks ago, when the whole system had collapsed. In the afternoon it announced that around 66,000 appointments had been allocated within eight hours. That is significantly more than in the first round. There it stayed with a four-digit number on the first day. It took four days to arrange the 60,000 appointments at the time.

Fewer new positive tests and deaths

“The great interest shown by those entitled to vaccinations did not lead to a technical overload of the registration process. If you want to book appointments for the first and second vaccination online, you will first be forwarded to a virtual waiting room. This waiting room is used for the stability of the registration process. As soon as there are enough places available in the booking portal, the waiting room will automatically be forwarded to book an appointment ”, according to a press release from the ministry.

In the meantime, there was very good news about the infection process in Hesse. The Robert Koch Institute recorded both fewer new positive tests and a lower number of deaths related to the pandemic overnight. In addition, the incidence is noticeably lower than recorded last Wednesday; the incidence results from the new corona cases among 100,000 inhabitants that have arrived within a week. However, this key figure has not moved significantly in the past few days. This is also the case nationwide. That is why virologist Christian Drosten warns against rapid easing.

Nine times as many ventilated people as in early October

In terms of the vaccination rate, Hesse remains close to the end of the table, although the helpers administered several thousand first preventive injections against the corona virus on Tuesday. When it comes to second vaccinations, however, Hessen is still ahead. The stored vaccination doses from the manufacturer Moderna remain untouched. Only another federal state does that.

The situation in the intensive care units in Hesse improved slightly within a week. This is shown by new data that the Ministry of Social Affairs has made available to the FAZ. According to this, there are some free hospital beds with ventilation options more than seven days ago. Conversely, the hospitals have to provide less intensive care and ventilation for a few corona patients. For the second time in a row, their number has not decreased significantly, unlike in the two weeks before. Most recently, nine times as many corona patients were in ventilation beds than at the beginning of October. The total number of vacant hospital beds has increased significantly.