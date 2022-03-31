The KNSB and the much-discussed national coach Jan Coopmans are separating. The 64-year-old national coach’s contract expires in the middle of this year and will not be extended.

Since 1 January 2019, Coopmans has been the national coach for long track speed skating and is therefore responsible for the team components team pursuit, mass start and team sprint. The contract news is not unexpected for Coopmans, he says.

,,We should have won more gold in Beijing. It is understandable that the KNSB does not extend,” he says. ,,I am grateful, also because I have been able to experience the last years of two great skating icons (Sven Kramer and Ireen Wüst, ed.). I am now ‘end of contract’ and therefore a free man. I will be 65 next month, but I still have too much ambition to retire.”

Coopmans has been in the news regularly lately. For example, the team components at the Olympics went dramatically and he passed Femke Kok at the last World Championship team sprint in Hamar. Kok then said that she did not understand that she was not allowed to participate. “I was a bit shocked by that. I feel very passed over. The national coach gave a number of reasons and did not agree with me. I am the fastest all year round and I am not drafted”, Kok expressed her incomprehension. Erben Wennemars subsequently called Coopmans “unsuitable”. See also Even one glass a day can have serious consequences



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Remy de Wit, technical director of the KNSB: ,,We have broadly evaluated the cooperation, including the objective to achieve at least three medals, preferably gold, in the team components at the Olympic Games. Based on this evaluation, we have decided not to renew Jan’s contract. We do hope that his enormous knowledge and experience for skating will be retained.”

Twelve world titles were won on the team components with Coopmans, but at the Winter Games in Beijing, Irene Schouten got no further than gold in the mass start and bronze in the women’s team pursuit. In the run-up to the Olympic Games in Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026, the KNSB wants to consult top teams to see how best to manage the team components. See also Spanish football clubs approve the agreement with the CVC fund