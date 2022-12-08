Actress Jenna Ortega (20) had corona when she recorded the much-discussed dance scene for the Netflix hit series Wednesday . The leading actress showed strong symptoms, but still went on set pending a test result. The makers assure that after the positive test everything went according to the rules, but critics think it is irresponsible.

Ortega already made the statements about her infection last month, but they are only now going over the internet. The series has since become a phenomenon, with the dance scene from the fourth episode as the highlight. Ortega’s zombie-like moves to the song Goo goo muckcombined with her tight facial expression, make up one of the best television moments of the year, the Los Angeles Times.

A video of the choreography went viral on the internet and many a foreign showbiz website headlines the pun: the scene also literally turns out to be viral. "It was horrible to record," said Ortega, also known for the series Youagainst NME. "It's weird, I'm never sick and when I am, it's not that bad. But I woke up and my body ached. It was as if I had been hit by a car, as if a monster had been released down my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus."

The makers were familiar with the symptoms, Ortega said. ,,They gave me medicine between takes, because we waited for the positive result.” That result finally came. The makers then adhered to the corona measures and removed Jenna from the set, according to MGM, the production company behind the series around Wednesday, the daughter of The Addams Family.

The makers should have intervened sooner, is the loud criticism on social media. After all, Ortega was surrounded by colleagues during the scene. This isn't good news, is it? We can all agree that this is not a moment of perseverance in the face of adversity, but a moment of: why the hell wasn't she sent home, she could have become very ill or infect others," someone wrote in a tweet which collected more than 100,000 likes. Journalist Lola Méndez is 'disappointed' in the makers. "I wonder how many people got sick. And how many people have made those people sick.'

Old song is a hit

The show, directed by the renowned Tim Burton and according to Netflix one of the most successful series ever on the platform, received four stars from this site. The’Wednesday dance‘ is also a hit on TikTok, where people collect millions of likes by imitating the dance.

The streaming numbers of the song from the scene, Goo goo muck in the version by the band The Cramps (1981), according to Billboard increased by several thousand percent since the release of the series. In that respect, according to the site, the number can just be Running up that hill from Kate Bush, which became another hit after appearing in the series Stranger things.

Jenna Ortega came up with the choreography herself. “I am not a dancer and that is probably very clear. I got the song a week in advance and did what I could with it.”





