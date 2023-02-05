Should a newborn baby be seen by a pediatrician? The protocols on which doctors base this decision differ from hospital to hospital in the Netherlands. For example, in some hospitals, babies are only referred if they weigh less than 2,000 grams. In other hospitals, 2,500 grams is the lower limit.

That concludes obstetrician Bahareh Goodarzi in her dissertation. Goodarzi will receive his doctorate on 10 February at Amsterdam UMC on risk selection in maternity care. “Depending on where you live, your newborn may or may not be referred to a pediatrician,” says Goodarzi. “That is crazy: you expect the best care everywhere, based on scientific evidence.”

Different indications

It was already known from previous studies that there are large differences in the number of referrals to paediatricians. In some hospitals, only 5 percent of babies are referred to a paediatrician, in others as many as 62 percent. In the hospitals that refer more often, the outcomes are no better: fewer babies die and the babies do not become less ill. That suggests babies are getting too much care in some hospitals and too little in others, Goodarzi writes.

Goodarzi and her colleagues asked Dutch hospitals to share protocols for different indications: babies with a very high or low birth weight, babies who defecated in the amniotic fluid, and babies born by forceps delivery, vacuum delivery, or caesarean section. More than half of the hospitals approached participated: 88 obstetrics and paediatrics departments together submitted 420 protocols.

The results are not better in the hospitals that refer more often

In the east of the Netherlands, the bar for referring a baby is usually higher. Even within one hospital, different protocols were sometimes used. In one hospital, gynecologists’ caesarean section protocol dictated that only children with suboptimal health should be referred. The protocol used by paediatricians prescribed that all children should be seen by them after a caesarean section.

Where do those differences come from? Goodarzi: “I have not investigated that, but it can really be all kinds of things. The lack of scientific research, historical differences in vision, agreements that people have made in the past.”

Goodarzi: “My main recommendation is to make agreements based on evidence, not consensus. And if nothing is known scientifically about what is best, you have to organize consensus nationally, not regionally.”

