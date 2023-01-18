The government’s intention to phase out the subsidy for solar panels has unexpectedly received a lot of criticism from the House of Representatives. PvdA, SP and GroenLinks in particular showed themselves particularly critical on Tuesday evening about the possible end of the so-called net metering arrangement.

The three parties are concerned, among other things, about tenants of housing corporation homes. According to many housing associations, investing in solar panels is no longer profitable for them if the current scheme is phased out. As a result, according to Joris Thijssen, residents are missing out on the opportunity to combat energy poverty with solar panels. “First there must be a plan for those households that need it most. At the moment we cannot agree to that proposal.”

Renske Leijten (SP) argued, as more opposition members did, that the government is showing itself to be unreliable by abolishing the scheme, at a time when so many people have invested money in panels.

The critical attitude of the opposition parties could later lead to the bill failing in the Senate. The coalition does not have a majority there. Partly thanks to the lucrative net metering scheme, more than 2 million households have solar panels on their roofs. The power from those panels can now still be exchanged (netted) with power that will be purchased later. After a gradual phasing out of that scheme, this will no longer be possible after 2031.

According to the cabinet, the net metering scheme leads to oversubsidization, especially because solar panels have become cheaper and pay for themselves within six years. In addition, all households contribute to the high costs that energy companies have to incur to make netting possible. These are also the people who do not have solar panels. “That is already about 200 to 300 euros per family,” calculated Silvio Erkens (VVD).

The coalition parties emphasized that solar panels must remain attractive. Erkens therefore wants guarantees that people will receive at least 80 percent of the (bare) electricity rate in exchange for their solar power. The coalition parties also want the minister to come up with an analysis at least twice in the coming years to see whether solar panels remain sufficiently profitable with the new scheme. On Tuesday evening, only the MPs spoke. Minister Jetten will have the opportunity to respond at a later date.

