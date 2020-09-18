Officially sober, the official report by the Federal Government and the Bundestag states: “The process of internal unity in Germany is not yet fully completed.” We all know that. But it hurts to have to read this statement in the current annual report on the state of German unity – 30 years after reunification.

Anyone who was able to follow the fall of the Wall in 1989, the first free elections in the GDR and the introduction of the D-Mark that soon followed, who celebrated unity on the night of October 3, 1990 at the Brandenburg Gate – would never have this finding possible held. But he does not offer any cause for resignation.

Because this is also stated in the annual report: According to surveys – shortly before Corona – people in Germany were more satisfied than at any other point in time since reunification. No wonder, most of them are fine. And differences in prosperity and economic performance are not just between East and West. Rather, there is a gap across Germany between booming and ailing regions.

The higher level of democracy skepticism in the East, but also measurable in the West, is worrying. The antidote is education.

Incidentally, we can all contribute to the “internal unity of Germany”. With more empathic interest for one another. And with more pride in what has been achieved in 30 years!