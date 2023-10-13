Agata Muceniece filed a claim for alimony from Pavel Priluchny

Russian actress Agata Muceniece filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, artist Pavel Priluchny. About it reports StarHit edition.

According to the publication, the case concerns the collection of alimony for two common minor children of the stars, 10-year-old Timofey and 7-year-old Mia. The court has scheduled a conversation between the parties for the morning of November 9. There is a possibility that by that time the artists will resolve the issues that have arisen out of court.

Muceniece was married to Priluchny from 2011 to 2020. The couple had two children in their marriage. In 2020, the actress accused her husband of domestic violence and filed for divorce.

Earlier, Agata Muceniece stated that the new wife of artist Pavel Priluchny, Zepyur Brutyan, is asserting herself at the expense of her two children.