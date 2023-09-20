Muceniece admitted that she was nervous about the children during their holiday with Priluchny

Russian actress Agata Muceniece spoke about the claims against her ex-husband, artist Pavel Priluchny. She announced this in a video available on her YouTube-channel.

This summer, the actors’ two common children, 10-year-old Timofey and 7-year-old Mia, flew with their father, his new wife, actress Zepyur Brutyan and the couple’s newborn son Mikael to the Maldives. Priluchny, his children and wife spent a month and a half on the ocean coast.

According to Muceniece, she was very nervous during this period, as she could not always be in touch with her son and daughter.

“I miss the children so much… It’s some kind of nightmare! I will no longer give them away for a month and a half. I realized that such a schedule is not suitable. And the funny thing is that… after all, their father is a jerk. They are so rarely in touch! They don’t have money on their phones, they won’t connect them to the Internet, or they take away their phones and give them tablets… It’s hard to get in touch with them when their father takes them,” the artist shared.

She added that her ex-husband seems to be deliberately making the actress worry: “I hope it’s not on purpose, but a coincidence. But we know that if it seemed, then it didn’t appear.”

Muceniece was married to Priluchny from 2011 to 2020. In 2013, the couple had a son, Timofey, and a daughter, Mia, in 2016. In 2020, the actress accused her husband of domestic violence and filed for divorce.

At the beginning of September this year, it was reported that Muceniece filed a lawsuit against Priluchny.