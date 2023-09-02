StarHit: Muceniece through the court demanded to recover 51 thousand rubles from Priluchny

Actress and TV presenter Agata Muceniece again sued her ex-husband, actor Pavel Priluchny. This is reported star hit.

According to the publication, the actress sent a lawsuit to the Golovinsky District Court of Moscow demanding reimbursement of legal costs. The actress asked to recover 51 thousand rubles from the ex-husband.

In April, Muceniece, through the court, discharged Priluchny from her Moscow apartment at the River Station. It was alleged that the actress made a similar decision so that her ex-husband could not register a child there from his new wife Zepyur Brutyan.

Muceniece was married to Priluchny from 2011 to 2020. In 2013, the couple had a son, Timothy, in 2016, a daughter, Miya. In 2020, the actress accused her husband of domestic violence and filed for divorce. After that, Muceniece became the owner of a four-room apartment in Moscow, but Priluchny continued to remain registered there.