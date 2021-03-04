Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, affirmed that the late Sheikh Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan represents a distinct and bright imprint in the nation’s history, with his stances that shine through the pages of time, and his generosity. The fields of giving attest to him, his achievements and his work for the sake of the homeland, its elevation, and its security and stability.

She said: The late Sheikh Mubarak bin Muhammad Al Nahyan was keen to follow the path set by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, so his decades-long career in serving the nation and its wise leadership was filled with many prominent stations and honorable positions. During which he embodied the concepts of loyalty and belonging to the rational leadership and giving for the people of the Emirates, their citizens and residents, and reflected the original values ​​and principles during the responsibilities they assumed.

This came during a virtual meeting held by the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, through its platform on the social networking site “Instagram” yesterday, under the title “Stations from the Biography of the late Sheikh Mubarak bin Muhammad Al Nahyan”, during which Dr. Jamal bin Huwaireb, historian and cultural advisor in the Dubai government. Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan indicated that the biography of the late Sheikh Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan is a source of inspiration for young people, with the lessons it contains in leadership, loyalty, wisdom and keenness to work within the affairs of the homeland and citizens, and with the continuous successes in his career. In various sectors, medals came as the culmination of a busy journey of giving, work and dedication to the UAE, as we evoke his discipline, commitment, responsibility and unlimited support to empower national cadres towards advancement, learning and knowledge during his work as Minister of Interior and Head of the Police and Public Security Department and the Nationality and General Passports Department in Abu Dhabi. She pointed out that the people of the Emirates are walking today on the same approach, principles and values ​​established by the founding generation of leaders, thanks to the tireless visions and directions by the wise leadership, which continued to move forward in the footsteps of parents and grandparents, who enlightened us a path of hope, ambition and optimism for a bright tomorrow, and established Through their efforts and keenness, institutions are well-established in their services and distinguished by their efforts to preserve the Union’s gains and achievements, generation after generation.

On his part, Dr. Jamal bin Huwaireb said during the meeting: The late Sheikh Mubarak bin Muhammad Al Nahyan represents a model for everyone who wants to be high, and who aspires to serve his country, and to reach the highest levels in practical and social life, where he was known for his kindness and constant smile. It was a beacon to which the souls were guided by tranquility, and its majlis was distinguished as a council of good, good, generosity and benefit to people. He added: The late Sheikh Mubarak bin Muhammad Al Nahyan belonged to an ancient family that ruled hundreds of years, for his ancestors were people of wisdom, magnanimity and courage, as he was born in this family that was known for its noble morals and good qualities, to move to him during his upbringing, during which he gained strength, chivalry, love of goodness and generosity. And wisdom.

He pointed out that Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi at the time, sent him with his brother to Liwa to establish the first security centers there, after he saw his qualities and wisdom that were evident during the first years of his youth, then he was entrusted in 1961 to head the police, then the father decided The late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, added the Passports and Nationality Department to his responsibilities in 1966, and was promoted to the rank of Major General in 1968, then his responsibilities continued to become Minister of Interior in the Abu Dhabi government, then Minister of Interior of the UAE after the establishment of the Union, as well as Took over the presidency of the first football association in the country.

A forward-looking vision

Ibn Huwaireb pointed out that the late Sheikh Mubarak bin Muhammad Al Nahyan was keen to encourage members of the community to enter the police field, and he was also keen to establish a modern police system, by sending missions to a variety of Arab and international countries, based on his vision that foresaw the future Where he realized, and because of his experience, wisdom and acumen, the importance of working on drawing international expertise, and getting acquainted with the police and security experiences in force internationally, and he also established the Ministry of Interior system and the Police and Security Law, with the aim of building capabilities, regulations and controls that contributed to the establishment of the police system in the country.

He explained that his role was not limited to police responsibilities, but rather was a participant of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, during the talks for the establishment of the UAE federation, where he worked to harness all efforts and capabilities to support the idea of ​​the union and take this historic step Based on his unitary vision and luminous future thinking, he realized early on the importance of union and its role in achieving renaissance and prosperity.