Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, inaugurated the second session of the “Abu Dhabi Polytechnic and Partners Recruitment Forum 2023”, during which 31 specialized and distinguished governmental and international institutions competed to attract students and graduates of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic affiliated to Abu Dhabi Technical College in specialized training courses. It ends with employment after graduation, as the forum included distinguished presentations from all the aforementioned institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, Human Resources Authority, ADNOC, and Emirates Airlines, at the Applied Technology Complex in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Abdel Manan Al Awar, Director General of the Institute of Applied Technology of Abu Dhabi Technical Institute, Dr. Abdul Rahman Jassim Al Hammadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Engineer Ali Muhammad Al Marzouqi, Head of Emirates Skills, and Engineer Fahr Al Suwaidi, Director of Events and Communication at Abu Dhabi Technical, And Dr. Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Ali, Director of the Partnerships and Student Services Department at the Institute of Applied Technology, and a group of officials.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi said that this forum comes within the framework of the “Abu Dhabi Technological” strategy to build and manufacture national competencies in all industrial and engineering disciplines, capable of meeting the requirements of industrial progress experienced by the UAE in its present and near and far future, pointing out that the forum clearly reflects the diversity of partnerships. The important strategy that Abu Dhabi Technical Institute has – and all its affiliated institutions, including Abu Dhabi Polytechnic – with governmental and international institutions specialized in aviation, petroleum, nuclear energy, and all engineering fields, as these institutions provide; Specialized training as well as appropriate employment of nationals in important industrial specializations that meet the requirements of the future and new jobs.

During the forum, Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi was keen to discuss the officials of the various institutions referred to, to find out about their new training and job offers for graduates and students of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, to win them over and attract them to work in their institutions. His Excellency also inspected the student projects exhibition accompanying the forum, in which 195 national students reviewed 48 projects. Engineering and technology, stressing the importance of these projects in offering new practical solutions in important sectors such as sanitary engineering, technology, aviation and other fields that are compatible and meet the needs of society.

Employing 1803 graduates from the Polytechnic

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awar said that one of the main objectives of this forum is; whose activities lasted for one day; Framework and organization of institutional work in providing job and training opportunities for Abu Dhabi Polytechnic students, strengthening partnerships with the industrial sector to exchange experiences, providing an incubating environment for the academic programs offered by Polytechnic, and matching the outputs of these programs with the requirements of specialized industrial institutions and the labor market in general.

Dr. Ahmed Al Awar explained that Abu Dhabi Polytechnic’s partnerships amounted to 259 government and private institutions, which employed 1,803 graduates of the Polytechnic, while 77 institutions provided job training for students.

Business opportunities and challenges

Dr. Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, said that the institutions that participated in the forum were keen, during the panel discussions, to attract the Polytechnic’s 1,396 students in all disciplines, as they reviewed Strata, GAL, Emirates Airlines, Lufthansa, Novia, Honeywell, and ATA Holdings. CompTIA, Idiotec, Emerson and other specialized companies; Job opportunities awaiting Polytechnic graduates, along with trends and challenges facing new graduates in the country’s labor market, with national models that have proven successful.

He added: “Abu Dhabi Polytechnic is always proud of its graduates who have high skills through which they achieve a great impact in various industries, as Abu Dhabi Polytechnic is distinguished by its internationally and locally accredited certificates, in addition to practical education, advanced laboratories and modern machines that are compatible with the requirements of industrial companies, academies and university training alike.”

Polytechnic majors

Dr. Ali Al Naqbi explained that Abu Dhabi Polytechnic offers applied bachelor degrees in electromechanical systems engineering technology, information security engineering technology, petroleum engineering technology, aircraft maintenance management, bachelor of science in meteorology, higher diploma in advanced energy engineering technology, and higher diploma in engineering technology. Aircraft engineering, and a higher diploma in aircraft maintenance technology. The Polytechnic also includes eight laboratories and workshops for aircraft maintenance and five training aircraft, indicating that the Department of Information Security Engineering Technology includes five laboratories specialized in network security, software security, systems and digital forensics, and there are 20 laboratories Affiliated to the Department of Electromechanical Engineering Technology and Smart Systems, it includes laboratories for robotics, mechatronics, high-tech manufacturing (FAB LAB), electrical mechanisms, car engines, automotive technology, air conditioning and refrigeration, in addition to 3 laboratories belonging to the Petroleum Engineering Technology Department, and in the Aircraft Engineering Technology Department there are many workshops that It covers turbines, avionics, aircraft structures, composite materials for aircraft, aircraft sheet metal, paint, welding, and computer simulation of aircraft. An advanced laboratory is also available in the Meteorology Department. How recently was the processing unit, which is a qualitative addition at the country and region level, as it represents an integrated factory that provides students with training opportunities that simulate units Processing and production in major factories and processing and production units.

The Director General of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic concluded by saying that the door for registration in the aforementioned disciplines in the Polytechnic branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain continues through the website www.adpoly.ac.ae according to several conditions, including that the student be a citizen of the country or the children of citizens and that he has a high school diploma. A score of no less than 70% for the advanced track and 80% for the general track. The student must also be no more than 24 years old and have an English proficiency test with a minimum score of IELTS (5) or EmSAT (1100), EmSAT in Mathematics, and two elective courses from Physics and Chemistry Computer and finish the Arabic language exam. In addition to the need to pass the personal interview to determine the extent to which the student has the capabilities that qualify him to join Abu Dhabi Polytechnic.

Long-term partnerships

Dr. Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Ali said: The competition of these distinguished institutions – during the forum – to employ polytechnic graduates; It is a testament to their academic excellence and their ability to integrate into various work sites and make positive contributions to their institutions. Certainly, we will continue to work to build long-term partnerships with all specialized institutions, in a way that contributes to the empowerment of Emiratis from the labor market in the country.

For his part, Dr. Moufid Batarseh, Head of the Academic Support Department and Acting Director of Student Affairs at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, said that the forum gave students of other schools and their parents the opportunity to learn about the many advantages that the Polytechnic enjoys, including the Academic Support Department, which includes a wide range of expertise and capabilities that provide solid foundations. For scientific and life skills for excellence and academic and professional success, in addition to highly specialized and quality laboratories; Including six laboratories specialized in chemistry and physics and the central examination laboratory, in addition to the creativity laboratory, which provides an environment that stimulates students to creativity and innovation, 3D printers and many technologies that help students to work and produce new and innovative projects, in addition to the digital library in its two branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain; Which includes a wide range of books, references and electronic services that provide the required and updated information for faculty members and students 24 hours a day, according to the latest systems and mechanisms.