After years crying to heaven because the Region of Murcia turned its back on the painter Eduardo Rosales, despite the relationship and coincidences in time, the historian Juan Antonio López Delgado has managed to make the Autonomous Community and the Murcia City Council sensitive to his efforts, and yesterday, with López Delgado decorated as a contemporary of the master, the exhibition ‘Eduardo Rosales (1836-1873) in the López Delgado collection’ was inaugurated in the Loggia of the Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia, which has collaboration also with the Ramón Gaya Museum and the Cajamurcia Foundation.

The exhibition, curated by Juan Antonio López Delgado and José López Almagro, his son, director of the documentary about his figure, brings together more than 100 pieces, including drawings, books, handwritten letters and original photographs of the artist, as well as other pieces related to him and his family and some friends, “difficult to meet and who demanded an adequate setting like the Museum Lodge,” said yesterday the general secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Juan Antonio Lorca.

Emphasis is placed on the two stays in Murcia, and through the letters the places where he lived, the works he painted and the people with whom he had friendships are explored, such as the painters Domingo Valdivieso and Lorenzo Dubois, the writer Fuentes and Ponte or the composer Antonio López Almagro, among others. Several works stand out for their exceptional nature, such as the drawing of the Crown of Imperials or Diademas, which is the only one preserved of the one designed by the artist for the image of the Virgin of Fuensanta, to make up for the lack caused by the theft suffered by the sanctuary of the patron saint of Murcia on January 13, 1873. In the exhibition you can also admire the drawing of the Virgin of Fuensanta kept by the Museum of Fine Arts.