Flash Entertainment, the organizer of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, announced the participation of Croatian Borna Coric for the first time in the tournament, where he will face defending champion Andrei Rublev at six o’clock in the evening “Friday” on the first day of the tournament on the grounds of the International Tennis Center in Zayed Sports City. In the capital, Abu Dhabi, after American player Francis Tiafoe withdrew from the tournament earlier this week due to injury.

The 26-year-old Croatian defeated Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas, completing his path to winning the Masters Series held in Cincinnati last August.

Commenting on this topic, Coric said: “I am pleased to participate for the first time in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, as there are many Croatian sports fans in the region, which makes playing in front of them an exceptional experience for sure, and participation in this tournament will be a wonderful opportunity to prepare for the 2023 season.” It is full of tournaments, especially as it witnesses the participation of many stars.

The Croatian set a record on his journey to winning the Cincinnati Championship in Ohio, where he won five matches in a row against players ranked among the best 20 players in the world, including Spaniard Rafael Nadal, ranked third in the world. Coric also managed to win both of his matches in the Davis Cup finals last month in Malaga.

John Lekrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, said: “We are certainly disappointed after American Francis Tiafoe withdrew from the tournament due to an injury, but we stress that the safety of the players is at the top of our list of priorities. We are pleased to compensate for the absence of Tiafoe with Croatian Coric, who constitutes a valuable addition to the tournament, as he fully recovered from injury and presented an exceptional season that confirms his worth in obtaining a rank among the best players in the world, which will make him a strong competitor for the title of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, and I look forward to watching his match With Rublev on opening day».