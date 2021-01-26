Mubadala Healthcare has stated that it has launched a free vaccination service throughout its integrated network of healthcare facilities in several locations, within Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Mussafah, with plans to expand later, with the aim of supporting the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in implementing the national vaccination program Against the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), stressing that it is making use of all its facilities to support the national vaccination program.

The vaccine is provided free of charge to citizens and residents of no less than 16 years of age, at various locations within the medical facilities of the Mubadala Healthcare Network, where the vaccination service is available without the need to book an appointment at Healthpoint, the Imperial College London Diabetes Center, and the vaccination platforms of Mubadala Care. The health care provider is based in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and soon in Masdar City, while a prior appointment must be booked to receive the vaccination service at other locations, including the platform that will be launched soon in The Galleria on Al Maryah Island.

Mubadala Network CEO Hassan Jassim Al Nowais said: “We are proud to be part of the National Immunization Program, which demonstrates the UAE’s ability to respond to the global pandemic quickly and efficiently, by enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

He explained that the facilities of the network, which include: Imperial College London Diabetes Center, Amana Healthcare, Capital Health Screening Center, Health Point, Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Center and the National Reference Laboratory, will cooperate in providing all needs of sites, resources and personnel, in support of the vaccination program National, and the role of the Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Center is to respond to inquiries received via e-mail and direct members of the public to the nearest center to them.





