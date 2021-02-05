Mubadala Healthcare Company has confirmed that the centers dedicated to providing the “Covid-19” vaccine will continue to expand and work hours in them, in order to provide the opportunity for vaccination for the largest possible number of community members.

Mubadala is currently providing free vaccination service at its 13 centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Mussafah.

The company’s chief executive, Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, told Emirates Today that Mubadala has launched a free vaccination service across its integrated network of healthcare facilities, and is planning to expand in these centers.

He added: “The step comes in support of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi in implementing the national program for vaccination against the Corona virus.”

The vaccine is provided free of charge to citizens and residents of the UAE, who are at least 16 years old, in various locations within the medical facilities of the Mubadala Healthcare Network.

“Our infrastructure has enabled us to operate very quickly in establishing vaccination centers in many locations through our integrated facilities spread throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” Al Nowais said.

He emphasized that seeking to increase the number of vaccination centers aims to meet the needs of society and support the mechanisms of the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health.

He said, “The capacity of the centers varies according to their locations, and we currently have vaccination centers and platforms in all our facilities, in addition to other centers, such as the center located in the APIC Square in Abu Dhabi, and we are studying the possibility of operating a number of mobile units to expand the services department.”

Al Nowais added: “The Mubadala network, by harnessing its facilities and in cooperation with its strategic partners, can ensure that the vaccine reaches more groups in society. We are currently working to expand our support for the national program by operating vaccination centers and mobile clinics in various locations outside our network of facilities. ”

He stressed that Mubadala is developing a number of training and educational programs to raise the professional level of health care providers from among the people of the Emirates in order to contribute to the sustainable development of the health care sector in the country.

It is also keen to cooperate with partners and leading educational institutions in the development of new treatment methods, and to achieve pioneering achievements at the regional level in the field of patient care.

He confirmed the participation in the “Let your choice of vaccination” campaign since the first day by opening the vaccination clinics to accommodate the largest possible number of people, pointing out that the large numbers that come daily to get the vaccine reflect community awareness of the importance of vaccination.

He also confirmed Mubadala’s participation in efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, since the outbreak of the global pandemic, by launching many initiatives across its various facilities.





