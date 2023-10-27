Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Mubadala Investment Company issued the first green bonds in its history, worth $750 million, for a period of 10.5 years, with a return of 6.03% and an interest rate of 5.875%, and the issuance process witnessed strong demand from the market.

The value of purchase orders rose to more than $6 billion, and there was strong demand from local, European, Asian and American investors.

This issuance is one of the highest oversubscribed issues in 2023, as the oversubscription reached 9.1 times, while the bond proceeds will be invested in investment categories compatible with the green financing network.

This deal contributed to diversifying the investor base by attracting new investors, as a large percentage of the demand came from new investment entities that had not previously invested in Mubadala’s bonds.

This issuance reflects Mubadala’s commitment to responsible investment ahead of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which the UAE will host at the end of next November.

Carlos Obaid, Chief Financial Officer of Mubadala Investment Company, said: Responsible investment has remained a fundamental element in Mubadala’s business approach since its inception and remains a fundamental pillar in the way we invest to this day. Mubadala is keen to cooperate with governments, business institutions and leading investment companies in the world in order to find… Solutions to the challenges facing the world.

He added that the strong demand witnessed by Mubadala’s first issuance of green bonds from various investment entities provides further evidence of our ability to access debt markets across various cycles and economic conditions.