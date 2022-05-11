Total comprehensive income (attributable to the owner) increased in 2021 to $33.22 billion, compared to $19.6 billion in 2020. The group’s assets at the end of the year amounted to $284.55 billion, compared to $243.43 billion in 2020.

A number of factors contributed to this growth, including the growth of the company’s investment returns, the sale of a number of mature assets, and the conclusion of new partnerships.

The public offering of Yahsat on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which raised about $199.05 billion, has also contributed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for investments and business.

The year witnessed a quantum leap in the path of Masdar, which was established by Mubadala in 2006, with the entry of “ADNOC” and “TAQA” as new partners with the aim of establishing a global clean energy center in Abu Dhabi, and enhancing the company’s capacity of renewable energy to 50 gigawatts by 2030.

Globally, Mubadala listed its wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalFoundries, to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, in one of the largest listings in the United States in 2021, with an estimated value of $26 billion.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of the Group, said: “The vision of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, and the follow-up and close supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, the greatest motivator for us to move forward in our journey and achieve such distinguished results.

He added: “Mubadala continues to invest in sectors that play an important role in changing the world and influencing the global economy. As the economy and global markets begin to recover from the repercussions of the pandemic, we have taken the initiative to offer a number of our leading companies for public subscription, and to strengthen our relations with our global partners to invest in sectors and geographical regions.” high growth”.

Al Mubarak stressed that 2021 “was the strongest financial year in Mubadala’s twenty-year history. Despite the volatility and instability in the global economy, we are committed to our mission to achieve long-term financial returns, and to explore investment opportunities even in the face of many challenges.” Inflation, supply chain challenges, and tight monetary policies.

Mubadala has invested $34.04 billion in key sectors in the UAE and globally. This included a UK investment of $680 million in CitiFiber, the UK’s largest independent fiber network deployment platform. It has also expanded its existing partnership with the French national investment bank BPI France, with an amount of 4 billion euros, to invest in the development of companies with proven growth potential and high-growth technology sectors in France.

Emphasizing the importance of investing in the healthcare sector, Mubadala Healthcare was launched in 2021, as an integrated healthcare network that provides patients in Abu Dhabi and the region with the highest standards of service and healthcare, through global healthcare facilities such as Imperial College London and Cleveland Clinic. Mubadala Capital, which was established in 2011, also began operating as a stand-alone asset management company, with assets of $13.7 billion, including investments on behalf of third parties.

For his part, Carlos Obeid, Group Chief Financial Officer, said: “This continued growth achieved by Mubadala in 2021 reflects the strength of the company’s investment strategy, and its focus on long-term investment in sectors, asset classes and geographies that contribute positively to achieving global progress. In the global economy, we have worked to make the most of the investment opportunities available in global markets by selling a number of mature assets and focusing more on investing in business sectors that have promising growth potential.At the end of 2021, Mubadala has become more diversified and resilient and better prepared to face the economic fluctuations that may occur in the future.

34% of Mubadala’s investment portfolio consists of direct and indirect investments in private companies, 31% of which are in listed stocks and 14% in real estate and infrastructure, in addition to other investments.

Investments worth $34.04 billion were invested in 2021 in new projects, including: a $350 million investment in Colligan; A leading provider of sustainable water solutions, investing $790 million in the Marshall Was Tops Global Equity Fund; One of the largest alternative asset management companies.

Mubadala had previously announced its intention to start publishing benchmarks against long-term indicators, instead of other measurement indicators such as annual return or annual net income, which no longer apply to Mubadala as a long-term investor. The company also announced a five-year cumulative return of 12.2%.